ARCOM announces student award winners

Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine faculty recently selected the Basic Science Student of the Year Award based on their outstanding academic achievement, leadership and professionalism. Christa Super of Cove, a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith graduate, and Jonathan Hunter of Shirley, an Arkansas Tech University graduate, were selected from their class of 150 students.

The Arkansas Osteopathic Medical Association recently awarded the Arkansas Osteopathic Medical Association Brandon Trussell Student DO of the Year award to Daniel Chilcote. Student DO of the Year is selected based on service to their college, academics, leadership and dedication to the osteopathic profession through involvement with the AOMA. Chilcote is a third-year ARCOM student currently completing his clinical rotations in northwest Arkansas.

Degen Foundation presents scholarships

The Board of Directors of the Degen Foundation recently announced the winners of this cycle’s full academic year scholarships for the fall and spring semesters. These scholarships assist area students with the cost of higher education while working toward degrees in various medical fields. There were 37 awards presented this cycle that total $86,500.

The following area students were awarded scholarships: Emmaline Ahlert, Abigail Clemons, Hannah Reiss Clemons, Olivia Davis, Amber Morgan, Giau Pham, Claire Pinter, Kenli Schuh, Brandy Weidman, Rachel Browning, Maddison Carroll, Jessica Diaz, Madison Geels, Rachael Keomany, Paige Koenigseder, Gabrielle Kremers, Hannah Maestri, Jordan Shields, Mary Colleen Weidman and Courtney Yandell, all of Fort Smith; Billie Nelson, Kylie Johnson and Payton Scrivner, all of Alma; Sarah Schmitz and Brittany Womack, both of Charleston; Malia Patterson and Devon Ratteree, both of Greenwood; Sonya Garner of Hackett; Cole McCrary of Muldrow; Aaron Harris of Sallisaw; Breckin Horton and Kristel Newlin, both of Spiro; Priya Gopal, Bailey Smith and Taylor Harmon, all of Van Buren; and Mikayla Noisey of Vian.

Fall semester to begin Wednesday at ATU-Ozark

Arkansas Tech University — Ozark Campus is gearing up for the start of the 2019-20 fall semester. Classes begin Wednesday on the Ozark Campus as well as the Russellville and Fort Smith locations. Students can register for classes through Tuesday. Students may visit with Student Services on the Ozark Campus to plan their fall class schedule and pick up parking passes as well.

In addition to the available range of classes, ATU-Ozark is offering two new online degree options for fall 2019, including banking services and logistic management.

Students get free membership to Fort Smith RAM

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is now offers free membership to students. Any student who signs up for a membership will receive a free subscription to the RAM eMember Magazine; free attendance to opening receptions and lectures; advance notice of breaking news and upcoming programs; invitations to lectures, workshops and exhibit openings; and more.

Students should email info@fsram.org the following information: First and last name; current school; their home address; and their email address. Students also can sign up for their membership at the museum, 1601 Rogers Ave.

For information, call (479) 784-2787.

Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council applications available

The Cherokee Nation is now accepting 2019-20 Tribal Youth Council applications. October 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Tribal Youth Council.

The 17-member youth council advises the Council of the Cherokee Nation on issues that impact youth, and participants also serve as ambassadors for the tribe. Those who are selected will attend Tribal Council meetings and also assist with a variety of community service projects throughout the year.

Applications must be mailed with all required documents and a postmark date no later than Sept. 9. Applications can be downloaded at cherokee.org/youthcouncil.

The 2019-20 Tribal Youth Council will be active in a number of projects, including the continuance of the Gen-I Cherokee Language Challenge 2020 and assisting with the Cherokee Nation Angel Project, Valentines for Vets and Cherokee Nation Legislative Day.

Interested students must submit a profile, answer three essay questions related to Cherokee youth and tribal legislation, submit three letters of recommendation and meet other criteria. A committee will make the selections.

To apply for Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council, students must meet the following eligibility requirements, among others:

• Be 15-22 years old as of Oct. 1, 2019.

• Be a Cherokee Nation citizen.

• Have a permanent address inside the Cherokee Nation’s 14-county area (outside for at-large).

• Have at least a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

For information on Tribal Youth Council, call Lisa Trice-Turtle at (918) 453-5000, ext. 4991.

2019 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year contest open

School entries are being accepted for the sixth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year contest. Applicants may be any Arkansas school, grades pre-K through 12, that had a school garden open during the 2018-19 school year, or any schools planning to start a garden in the 2019-20 school year.

Deadline for submission is Aug.30. Online entry forms and program requirements are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/aad-programs. All applicants except those applying for the school garden start-up category will be required to provide photos or video documentation of garden activities and progress. Schools eligible to apply include non-traditional educational facilities such as juvenile detention centers and residential child-care institutions.

Winners will be selected in the following award categories:

• Best School Garden Start-Up Proposal — $500.

• Best Nutrition Education Based Garden — $500.

• Best Community Collaboration Garden — $500.

• Best Environmental Education Focused Garden — $500.

• Overall Winning Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year — $1,000.

Names of Note

Val Harp, a first-grade teacher at Hackett Elementary School, recently was named one of the 2018 Arkansas Rural Education Association’s Teachers of the Year. Harp was presented with a crystal apple gift and a check for $1,000 from the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

