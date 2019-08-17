Details about a new Fort Smith park and three key historical figures will be examined during an upcoming community event.

The Clayton Conversations: Gateway Park event will be held from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Clayton House, 514 N. Sixth St. The event is part of the Clayton House's ongoing Clayton Conversations series and will have Judge Jim Spears make a presentation on the plans and progress of Gateway Park, said Mila Masur, executive director for the Clayton House.

"Isaac C. Parker, frontier judge and community leader, will be the featured subject," she said. "Judge Parker represents law and order in the 1800s and was an advocate for education of all and women's rights.

Set to be located where Garrison Avenue and Rogers Avenue meet at 13th Street near Immaculate Conception Church, Gateway Park will be a scenic, landscaped park that will incorporate statues of Parker, John Carnall and Sister of Mercy Mother Superior Teresa Farrell, Masur said.

"Judge Parker will be joined by John Carnall, who represents public education — and briefly owned the Clayton House — and Sister of Mercy Mother Superior Mary Teresa Farell," she said. "She represents the establishment of health care in the 1800s, back when Fort Smith was becoming a city."

Masur called the upcoming event and the park "exciting" and something all ages should enjoy.

"The park will make a very impressive entrance into downtown Fort Smith," she said. "The previous building was demolished and they started framing out where the park will be. The park will be spectacular.

"And we're excited that Judge Jim Spear will do the presenation," Masur added. "Judge Spear has been an advocate for this park and has been working with 64.6 Downtown Fort Smith to get it going."

Tickets for the program are $10 for the public and can be purchased by calling (479) 783-3000 and at the Clayton Conversation: Gateway Park Facebook page and EventBrite.com. Admission will be free for members of the Fort Smith Historical Foundation.

"We'll have tickets at the door but it's best if people call to make their reservations," Masur said. "That way, we can make sure everyone gets a seat.

"We usually have 55 people for our Clayton Conversation events," she added. "For our Clayton Conversations program on Gateway Park, we are really hoping for a full house."

Those seeking more information on the program and/or the Clayton House can email ClaytonHouse@ClaytonHouse.org or visit ClaytonHouse.org for information.

"This Clayton Conversations program is great for everyone in our community," Masur said. "If you aren't familiar with some of the historical figures that will be represented that day, then it's a great day to learn about them and some of the early parts of Fort Smith history."