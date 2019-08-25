Births



Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:





Amanda and Javier Falcon of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 13.





Candice and Joshua Bruce of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 13.





Jessica McLaughlin and Timmy Murray of Panama, a girl, Aug. 13.





Julissa Ayala and Jorge Liggett of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 13.





Kayla Sanford and Cory Locklear of Greenwood, a boy, Aug. 13.





Amanda Williams and Jerel Owens of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 13.





Mattison and Justin Davis of Heavener, a boy, Aug. 14.





Kayla and Jonathan Halliday of Van Buren, a boy, Aug. 14.





Champaign and Kevin Kuykendall of Van Buren, a girl, Aug. 14.





Sara Jones of Barling, a girl, Aug. 14.





Amber Harlow of Arkoma, a boy, Aug. 14.





Darcy and Ethan Waterbury of Lavaca, a boy, Aug. 14.





M’kyree Zanders and Simon Brown Jr. Of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 14.





Phoebe Lane and Brandon Gray of Havana, a girl, Aug. 14.





Candis and Terry Schmitt of Van Buren, a girl, Aug. 14.





Kaitlyn and Zachary Green of Subiaco, a boy, Aug. 15.





Tawny Hughes and James Cameron of Van Buren, a boy, Aug. 15.





Alicia Gathright of Van Buren, a girl, Aug. 15.





Charlene and Jonathan Wilcox of Lavaca, a boy, Aug. 15.





Heather and William Carter of Pea Ridge, a girl, Aug. 15.





Alison and Nathan Larue of Charleston, a girl, Aug. 15.





Cheyenne Smith and Robert Thacker of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 15.





Amanda and Jorge Barralaga of Van Buren, a girl, Aug. 15.





Erica Cortez Herrara and Nestor Cortez of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 16.





Amber Masters of Uniontown, a boy, Aug. 16.





Melissa and Robert Rye of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 16.





Marideis Medina Torres of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 16.





Elizabeth and Aaron Lawrence of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 16.





Victoria and Destin Emerson of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 16.





Andrea and Brian Reyes of Booneville, a girl, Aug. 16.





Valerie and Daryl Orsburn of Poteau, a boy, Aug. 16.



Azucena Silva and Brandon Barreda of Sallisaw, a girl, Aug. 17.





Brynn Dollar and David Elliott of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 17.





Kristen Hays and Tyler Morse of Mulberry, a boy, Aug. 18.





Hannah Catlett and Daniel Boersma of Booneville, a girl, Aug. 19.





Tiffany and Garett Scott of Charleston, a boy, Aug. 19.





Ashley Boyce of Charleston, a girl, Aug. 19.





Amalie and Brandon Hendrix of Charleston, a girl, Aug. 19.





Laken and Chad Adair of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 19.





Marriages



The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:





Donald England Jr., 53, and Jennifer Felix, 48, both of Greenwood.





Amphay Inthavong, 69, and Toumngeune Inthavong, 68, both of Fort Smith.





Dwight Borges, 68, of Lavaca and Linda Bracco, 54, of Fort Smith.





Nicklaus Cunningham, 39, and Lindsay Wight, 37, both of Fort Smith.





Zachary Few, 19, and Melanie Rice, 19, both of Fort Smith.





Michael Sellers, 39, and Gina Vargas, 38, both of Fort Smith.





Shannon Dool, 46, of Mulberry and Crystal Forst, 33, of Booneville.





David Banka, 35, and Mary Wells, 49, both of Fort Smith.





Richard Tate, 26, and Holly Flowers, 27, both of Fort Smith.





Justin Edward Tate, 36, and Christine Worcester, 44, both of Ada, Okla.





David Rojas, 36, and Berenice Martinez, 27, both of Heavener.





Trevor Scott, 27, and Danielle Vandervort, 25, both of Fort Smith.





Marcos Garcia-Sanchez, 39, and Twana Carrillo, 38, both of Fort Smith.





Sokhai Khan, 36, and Annie Nibarger, 41, both of Tahlequah, Okla.





Steven Bottoms, 36, and Brittney Bane, 29, both of Alma.





Justin Bell, 29, and Tiffany Cook, 27, both of Fort Smith.





Chelsea Potts, 26, and Crystal Boddy, 34, both of Hartshorne, Okla.





Allen Goines, 26, and Tammie Schwartz, 21, both of Mansfield.





Raymond Elkins III, 37, and Destiny Niles, 31, both of Fort Smith.





Salvador Garcia, 47, and Yesenia Martinez, 37, both of Fort Smith.





The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:





Michael Comstock, 26, and Falisha Valencia, 28, both of Van Buren.





Christopher Shores, 47, and Nancy Foster, 40, both of Van Buren.





Lee Evans, 38, and Ashley Ewald, 34, both of Uniontown.





Robert Charvat, 47, and Keely Haswell, 31, both of Noble, Okla.





Edward Hall Jr., 35, of Alma and Ashley Sharp, 31, of Rudy.





Cervando Cortes, 39, and Anna Vasquez, 38, both of Fort Smith.





Spencer Richardson, 28, and Michelle Akers, 21, both of Van Buren.