Alzheimer's disease is something that literally affects, in one way or another, every family and individual.

The disease continues to spread throughout communities, which is one of many reasons why people should attend the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association's 31st annual Walk to End Alzheimer's fundraiser, said Carol Smith, event chairwoman. The all-ages event will be 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's campus green, 5210 Grand Ave., and will raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and education, she said.

"It's a two-mile route, it's dog-friendly and registration is free," Smith said. "We'll have some of our sponsors displaying things, and there will be vehicles displayed. There will also be cheerleaders and the mascot from UAFS, so it will be fun."

Held in conjunction with more than 600 other events across the nation, the Fort Smith event will include Fort Smith Mayor George McGill as the honorary chairman, the Kid Zone, exhibit space, lunch for all walkers and more, she said.

"Yes, we are excited about having Mayor George McGill involved," Smith said. "He is great to have out in the community. He supports so many things."

Local newscaster Laura Simon will serve as emcee for this year's walk, which will add more to an "already impressive" event, she said.

"Laura has a connection to Alzheimer's, and she will share her personal experience during our event," Smith said.

Numerous activities will be planned to keep children entertained during the walk, she said.

"Teams can be families, workers, church members, whoever; we here at Methodist Village have almost 20 people on our team, and our goal is to raise $3,000 from our team," Smith said. "Our goal for the event this year is to have 75 teams, and we have 60 teams so far. We'd actually like to surpass 75 teams this time.

"And it's great because some of the teams involve young people," Smith added. "We have the Greenwood ROTC involved this year, and UAFS has a team."

People can register for free as a team, individual or team captain at Act.Alz.org and the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Fort Smith Facebook page. Registration also can be done at the event beginning at 9 a.m., Smith said.

"We are hoping to raise $75,000 this year from the walk," she said. "Those participants who raise $100 each will get a T-shirt for the day, and the money raised will go for Alzheimer's support groups in the area, care and education.

"In September, the association will give a presentation, 'The 10 Signs of Alzheimer's,' at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.," Smith added. "This is one of the education aspects of the association, and it will be a free event for the public, so they can know the signs of Alzheimer's."

Between 2000 and 2017, deaths from Alzheimer's increased 145 percent, according to statistics from the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. The disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S., with almost two-thirds of U.S. Alzheimer's patients being female, the chapter states.

One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, and more than 5 million Americans currently are living with the disease, according to the chapter. In the U.S., an individual develops Alzheimer's every 65 seconds, and in 2018, "more than 16 million caregivers of people living with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia provided an estimated 18.5 billion hours of unpaid care, a contribution to the nation valued at more than $234 billion," the chapter's records state.

Those seeking more information can visit the Alzheimer's Association — Arkansas Chapter Facebook page.

"We have a lot of great community partnerships that are helping us out with the walk this year, and we're hoping for people to just come out and support a great cause on the beautiful UAFS campus," Smith said. "Come on out and help us spread awareness."