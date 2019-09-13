Live skits, paranormal-related stories, informative commercials, fun giveaways and music that shifts in and out of blues, folk, gospel, bluegrass and rock will transport audience members to the golden era of radio.

The Local Color Radio Hour Vol. 7 fundraiser will feature the aforementioned attractions and more beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., said Dr. Kevin L. Jones, the director, narrator and host for the show. The live-in-front-of-an-audience event is part of an ongoing series that showcases local talent and heritage and raises money and awareness for local organizations, projects and programs.

"We are excited about providing another live Local Color Radio Hour because it highlights local music, culture and history, and it's fun," Jones said. "Our shows are researched, written and performed with a local audience in mind to celebrate local color."

Set to raise money for the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Local Color Radio Hour will present the Myths, Legends and Folktales show, which will feature Jones along with Maggie Jones, Joe Hardin and The Numskulls. Members of The Numskulls include Matt McCoy, Steve Kite, Dan Maher and Gary Udouj.

"Wherever we perform, we like to showcase what is interesting about a region and its people, and provide little-known facts to remind folks about why their area matters," Jones said.

Special musical guests for the upcoming gathering will include Eric Mathews, Katrina Brandli and Dennis Siler, while Cody "The Rambling Roving Ranger" Faber will present the popular Tales from Faberville, Halloween and Horse Sense. Caroline Speir will entertain and educate those watching and listening via her Little Known Facts and What's On Display presentation, Jones said.

Representatives from River Valley Paranormal Research and Investigation will talk about some local "haints," or spirits, he said.

"We have help from the RVPRI founders, Adrian and Tina Scalf, who will provide some audio and information about recent investigations of the River Valley," Jones said.

Clara and Ned will return from the Needmore Hardware Store, and Wilson McKittrick will tell about his adventures, he said. Other highlights of the show include tailor-made commercials and special giveaways, Jones said.

"The show works with local businesses and organizations to create commercials and giveaways during our show, similar to the old-time radio era with a live audience," he said. "We appreciate the sponsors we have had for our past shows, and we also like to support the local businesses any way we can.

"We can be found on Spinnin' Round Productions' Youtube channel and Facebook page," Jones added. "And we can be found on our own website, differentkjones.wixsite.com/lcrh, which includes audio podcasts of our past shows and special features."

Admission is $10 at the door for adults and $5 for children ages 6-15. Those seeking more information can email DifferentKJones@yahoo.com or visit the Local Color Radio Hour, Vol. 7, Oct. 4, 2019 Facebook page and FortSmithMuseum.org.

"We're hoping to raise funds for — and bring our show back to — the Fort Smith Museum of History, because of the fantastic work of the volunteers, exhibit designers, the staff and directors, past and present, who help bring our past alive," Jones said.

Speir, who is an exhibit designer for the Fort Smith Museum of History, called Jones' efforts "great fun" that help the community.

"It's a wonderful way to support the museum and be entertained at the same time," she said of the Local Color Radio Hour. "Dr. Jones puts a lot of work, time, love and humor into his shows, and we're grateful that he's chosen the museum as the benefactor of his creativity and originality."

Jones called the Fort Smith Museum of History a "fixture" of the community that dates back to 1910.

"For the Local Color Radio Hour, the doors to the Fort Smith Museum of History will open at 6:30 p.m.," he said before chuckling. "And then the trouble starts at 7 p.m."