The Christian band Avalon has canceled its concert scheduled for Oct. 17 at the Assembly in Siloam Springs. Automatic credit card/debit card refunds will be given to those who purchased tickets.

The band will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Owasso First Assembly, 9341 N. 129th Ave. in Owasso, Oklahoma. Tickets range from $24.50 to $75 (VIP) and can be purchased at AvalonLive.org and CompassionLive.com.

Call (918) 272-5219 or visit the Avalon Facebook page for information.