Sadly, cancer affects everyone, yet just about everyone can still help take a giant stand against the dreaded disease.

The 28th annual Survivors' Challenge will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at Arvest Bank, 5000 Rogers Ave., and will include a 10K, a 5K, the Celebration Walk, the Kids' Fun Run and more for all ages, said Susan Steffens, executive director for the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House. Aimed to inspire and entertain individuals, families and groups of friends, the event will be a "perfect" opportunity for people to show their compassion and respect for cancer survivors while also honoring the memory of cancer patients who have passed away, she said.

"It's so exciting that this is our 28th year," Steffens said. "It's also exciting that we're having the race start and end right in front of Arvest Bank again. It's a big event for us."

Set to raise money and awareness for the programs and services offered by the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House and offering a U.S. Track and Field-certified course, the Survivors' Challenge also will include representatives from area businesses and clubs, some food truck opportunities and more.

"Our Vendor Village will be smaller this year, because we know that there's been focus on helping flood victims," Steffens said. "We may have a food truck or two, but we really wanted to focus on the race this year."

Medals will be awarded to the first three finishers in each age category, she said.

"The Kids' Fun Run will be fun for children, and it's for kids ages 3-12," Steffens said. "The Kids' Fun Run will be a quarter of a mile, and it will be near the bank. Body Tailors Personal Training is sponsoring the kids, so they will be there having fun with the kids and helping supporting this event."

Registration is $40 for the 10K race, $30 for the 5K race, $20 for the Celebration Walk and free for the Kids Run. Participants can register by calling (479) 424-1812 and visiting ReynoldsCancerSupportHouse.org. It is recommended that registration be done before the afternoon of Oct. 18, Steffens said.

"We're also having the carb-loading Pasta Party from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Cancer Support House, so people will want to get registered before that so we will have plenty of pasta for everyone," she said.

About 800 people are expected to participate in this year's race, said Steffens, who added that she hoped the upcoming fundraiser will raise $50,000.

"We can never have enough money to take care of the people we take care of — gas cards, all of the services we provide," she said. "We don't charge the patient for anything, so the more we raise, the better.

"The Reynolds Cancer Support House doesn't charge anyone for any service or program," Steffens added. "We don't bill insurance and we don't receive state or federal funding. Our major fundraising events, Survivor's Challenge and Wine & Roses, provide 75 percent of the funding needed to provide vital services to more than 5,000 people annually."

Currently, the oldest patient on the Reynolds Cancer Support House's registry is 89, she said.

"Our youngest right now is 18 months old, and he's had such a difficult time," Steffens said. "There are a lot of children in our area and region who have cancer, unfortunately.

"There's no cancer treatment in Fort Smith," she added. "They have to travel outside of Fort Smith for treatment, but they are still living here. We are making sure that we are here and that we can provide care to those people in need."

This year's Survivors' Challenge will make a positive, lasting impact on runners, walkers and other individuals, said Amy Willadsen, outreach coordinator for the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House.

"We all know someone who has been affected by cancer," she said. "The people who have received our services are incredibly grateful. We are able to get them to treatment quicker with our gas cards that we provide, and support through our other programs.

"And we're also needing volunteers, so anyone who doesn't want to run or walk but still wants to help can volunteer with us," Willadsen added. "They can call me at (479) 782-6302, and volunteers will help keep the course clear and safe. They will be a great support."

Those seeking more information can visit the Survivors' Challenge 10K Run, 5K Run & Walk, Celebration Walk Facebook page.

"The feedback we've heard from people is great," Steffens said. "They love our Kids Kicking Cancer program, and we also have the Moms Kicking Cancer and Dads Kicking Cancer groups. They talk with counselors about the frustrations of watching their children with cancer.

"Support groups are so important, and they help those families during difficult times," she added. "It's just been phenomenal to watch our services and programs help entire families."

Willadsen agreed.

"Our salon helps with the hair loss that so many cancer patients face; that can be a very emotional time," she said. "Fort Smith isn't a huge town, but there are other towns much larger than Fort Smith that don't have the array of services we are able to offer here. We are here to help."