Southside Quiz Bowl team ranked

The Southside Quiz Bowl team was ranked second among 7A schools in a preseason poll of participating Arkansas Governor’s Quiz Bowl Association coaches, according to a news release.

Other top ranked teams include Conway, Fayetteville Little Rock Central and Bryant.

The poll was administered by Arkansas Friends of Quiz Bowl, a nonprofit organization comprised of alumni, coaches and others who supporter quiz bowl in Arkansas by, among other things, funding annual scholarships for quiz bowl players, the release states.

“Much like teams in athletic competitions, schools who participate in quiz bowl have reputations and expectations that rise and fall based on graduating seniors and up-and-coming freshmen,” Spencer Watson, president of the Friend of Quiz Bowl board of directors, says in the release. “Coaches are keenly aware of these changes in the makeup of other teams and have a pretty good idea what the strength of their competition will be.”

Polls were taken in September in which all AGQBA coaches were asked to rank their divisional opponents, as determined by their classification in the Arkansas Activities Association. Weighted points were assigned to higher rankings. A composite score was generated from those weighted points to determine the highest ranking teams in each division.

Positive Energy Scholarship available

High school seniors in the OG&E service area have an opportunity to apply for a scholarship that will pay for their college degree. The OGE Energy Corp. Foundation is offering three, four-year Positive Energy Scholarships for up to $15,000 each to students planning to attend college in Oklahoma or Arkansas, according to an OG&E news release.

“Over four years, the scholarship will pay up to $60,000 of the recipient’s college degree,” OGE Director of Corporate Affairs Brian Alford says in the release. “It’s an excellent opportunity for students who live in our service area.”

The scholarships may be used for tuition, fees, books and/or on-campus room and board. Based on the recipient’s performance, the scholarship will renew annually to provide up to four consecutive years of education. The scholarship places preference on students pursuing a career in an energy-related field. Students in need of financial aid will also be given preference.

To apply, students should complete a general application and a high school student senior application.To be eligible for a Positive Energy Scholarship, students must:

• Be a graduating high school senior from the OG&E service area in Oklahoma and western Arkansas;

• Attend a college in the states of Oklahoma or Arkansas;

• Have an unweighted cumulative GPA greater than or equal to 3.25;

• Receive an ACT score of greater than or equal to 25 and/or SAT score greater than or equal to 1200.

Eligible students can apply online through the OCCF website until Feb. 1. Students will be required to provide a copy of their home’s utility bill. To apply or get additional information about the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation’s new scholarship, visit occf.academicworks.com/opportunities/2733.

Local students serve in Boozman's youth cabinet

Arkansas high school students are exploring and offering solutions to national issues as members of U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s Congressional Youth Cabinet. The program is in its third year and seeks to expose students to the legislative process and opportunities for advocacy and civic engagement, according to a news release.

Students were selected from each of the four congressional districts based on their achievements, involvement in the community and demonstrated leadership experience. Local students who participated are Luke Barnes, Haris Rana and Leyton Elmore, all of Fort Smith, and Kylie Bell of Van Buren.

The group of 58 students from all four congressional districts met for the first time in Little Rock on Oct. 4. In addition to meeting with Boozman, the students also visited with U.S. Rep. French Hill.

“I am pleased to continue this program and bring together young leaders from all corners of the state,” Boozman says in the release. “We have an enthusiastic group of students who represent the future of Arkansas. I think it’s a unique and invaluable opportunity for them and I look forward to receiving their feedback on national issues of interest to them and their peers.”

The Congressional Youth Cabinet is a nonpartisan initiative that allows students to gain first-hand experience engaging in the democratic process. Participants attend several meetings throughout the school year, research a national issue they select and present policy recommendations to Boozman at the final meeting in April.

Names of Note

Tech Moms, a band comprised of five Arkansas Tech University students, captured the 2019 Tech’s Got Talent title Oct. 4 following the final round of competition at Witherspoon Auditorium in Russellville. Tina Christiansen of Van Buren (lead vocals/saxophone), Bo Hamilton of Atkins (guitar), Hauna Gardner of Dover (piano), Tandem Young of Dover (bass) and Jacob Six of Van Buren (drums) won the $300 first place prize.

