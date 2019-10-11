A couple of weeks ago, I found myself on a Saturday night at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City with my oldest daughter Julia and her friend Josie. We were there for Julia's very early Christmas present — to see YouTube sensations Drew Gooden and Danny Gonzalez on tour. To say I was one of the oldest people there is an understatement. I fully expected the audience to include a lot of parents, but except for a few stray moms and one dad, it was mainly young adults and teenagers.

While waiting on the show to begin, we struck up a conversation with a young man who turned out to be Drew and Danny's manager. He is in charge of pretty much everything from merchandise to tour scheduling to making sure the green room has snacks. Matt is 26 (or "87 in YouTube years" as he told us) and got into this business 10 years ago. Today he manages several people and has built quite a business for himself.

In between all of the jokes during the show that I didn't understand, I started thinking about how 20 years ago, when I was still older than much of that audience is now, managing a YouTube star was not a thing. Being a YouTube star was not a thing.

A few other jobs that didn't exist 20 or even 10 years ago — social media manager, app developer, Uber driver, podcast producer and Waitr/Door Dash. In another 10 years, there will be a number of new jobs that we can't even imagine existing today.

Despite new jobs constantly being invented, there are a number of jobs that remain important for a viable economy and way of life. Business analysts predict that within the next decade, the welding and utility fields will face a worker shortage of around 300,000 employees.

More than ever, our education system has to become pliable. In 1940, there were about 1 million students (male and female) enrolled in college. In 1991, that number rose to 15 million. In the '60s and '70s, our education system began placing more of an emphasis on men AND women attending college. As high school education has become more focused on college entrance, we've lost track of another important tract — high paying, high skilled technical jobs. Many months ago, I had this conversation with a community leader who commented that he has friends making $40,000 per year who are paying back college loans and friends who are plumbers making more than double that amount.

The leaders of the education systems in this country have to begin to understand that education is about so much more than just test scores and college entrance numbers. It is about providing students with a well-balanced education and guiding them toward their goals and dreams. Many students want to and should go to college. Others are already creating business models in their brain and figuring out how they can move it forward. Still others are tinkering in the garage after school or apprenticing in the summer. Dr. Montessori believed that the adult teacher should be a guide towards helping children reach their full potential. Schools should be the vessel that gets them there.

The joke at home and at school is that my youngest daughter, Jamison, dances through life. She has never stopped moving since she was born. Any day you can walk into her classroom and find her sashaying across the rug (walk please!) or talking to a teacher while holding a leg straight up beside her head. She often talks about what she wants to do when she is grown — dance teacher, toddler teacher, or both.

There are children all over this city who have dreams larger and dreams smaller. I guarantee you several of them will be the creators of jobs that no one else has even imagined yet. It is our responsibility as educators to equip them with the tools they need to make those endeavors happen. For the students who dream of welding, being an electrician or building a robot, it is our responsibility to provide them with the labs and the, literally, tools to learn how to succeed. Students who choose college should have every opportunity to prepare for it and collect some credits during their high school years.

I am excited to see what the future holds. Who knows what could happen? In five years, I may again find myself as the oldest in the audience when I take Jamison to some new version of Danny and Drew. In the meantime, I would love to utilize some of the amazing creativity that is flowing from this city's youth. I need a social media intern. If you know anyone, send them my way!

Jessica Hayes is the director of The Montessori School of Fort Smith. Her column, Education Today, appears the second Friday of each month.