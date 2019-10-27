Baptist Health Breast Center-Fort Smith is making it easier for busy women to get their yearly screening mammograms.

The center, 1500 Dodson Ave., Suite 140, will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2, to allow for walk-in visits and scheduled appointments. These screening mammograms are for women, ages 40 and older who have no breast symptoms, such as pain, nipple discharge or have felt a lump. A prior doctor’s order is not required. The center will also offer free bone density exams, chair massages, information on breast health and genetic testing for hereditary cancer, and refreshments to those who attend.

“We know sometimes it’s hard for women to take time away from their daily routines,” Karen Dodd, RT, director of Baptist Health Breast Center-Fort Smith, says in a news release. “But getting an annual mammogram is one of the most important things a woman can do for her health. By opening up on a weekend and accepting walk-ins, we’re hoping to accommodate patients who just haven’t had the chance to schedule a screening.”

Baptist Health Breast Center-Fort Smith utilizes breast tomosynthesis, commonly called 3D mammography, for breast cancer screening. Breast tomosynthesis produces a three-dimensional view of the breast tissue that helps detect breast cancer in its earliest stages, when it can be easier to treat and more curable. Though the 3D mammogram is performed in the same way as traditional mammography, this type of mammography is beneficial for women with dense breast tissue because it provides a clearer picture for radiologists, which reduces the risk of a false positive, the release states.

To schedule a screening mammogram, visit BaptistHealthMammo.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.