The Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. in Fort Smith, has two special events planned in November, in addition to its regularly occurring events.

Nov. 12, 2-4 p.m.: You CAN Feel Beautiful! Free skin care class for women in active cancer treatment. Class will cover changes to hair and skin from cancer treatment. Free Mary Kay skin care kit for participants. Presented by Debbie Hocott. Space is limited, and is reservation required. Call (479) 782-6302.

Nov. 12, 5:30 pm.: Presented by Dr. Pamela Gaborni, Hospice & Palliative Care, Mercy Fort Smith. November is National Hospice Month. Learn more about the holistic, supportive services hospice and palliative care provide to individuals and families dealing with a serious or terminal illness. Refreshments provided by Mercy. Seating is limited. Call (479) 782-6302 to RSVP.