TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, North Carolina was admitted as the 12th U.S. state.

In 1877, Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph.

In 1922, Rebecca Felton of Georgia was sworn in as the first female U.S. senator.

In 1995, leaders representing warring factions in the former Yugoslavia initialed a peace agreement in Dayton, Ohio.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Voltaire (1694-1778), philosopher; Stan Musial (1920-2013), baseball player; Earl Monroe (1944- ), basketball player; Harold Ramis (1944-2014), actor/director; Goldie Hawn (1945- ), actress; Tina Brown (1953- ), editor; Bjork (1965- ), singer/actress; Troy Aikman (1966- ), football player/sportscaster; Ken Griffey Jr. (1969- ), baseball player; Michael Strahan (1971- ), football player/TV personality; Carly Rae Jepsen (1985- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1783, Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier and Marquis Francois Laurent d'Arlandes made the first untethered manned hot air balloon flight.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1942, the National Hockey League discontinued overtime in regular-season games because of wartime restrictions on train schedules. It was restored in 1983.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "A minister of state is excusable for the harm he does when the helm of government has forced his hand in a storm; but in the calm he is guilty of all the good he does not do." — Voltaire

TODAY'S NUMBER: 24 — All-Star team selections for baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial. Musial and Willie Mays are tied for second behind Hank Aaron (25) for the all-time All-Star team selections record.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 19) and new moon (Nov. 26).