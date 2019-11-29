Friday

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Meets at 7 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St., Fort Smith.

Novice Bridge Game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St., Fort Smith.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-3945.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood.

Art Class: Meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc for the River Valley, 7821 Texas Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-5529.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit www.fortsmithnoonexchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

"Critter Crunch" Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Friday features snake feeding. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Nature Break for Ages 3-7: Begins at 3:45 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Weapons of Mass Production (WOMP): Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Shunammite House, 923 S. 26th St., Fort Smith. Call Christ for the World International Church at (479) 649-5970.



Saturday

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary Breakfast: Runs 8:30-10 a.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Ave in Fort Smith. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Guided Hike: Begins at 9 a.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Church on the Street: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Riverfront Drive and North H Street in Fort Smith.

RAM Saturdays: Runs noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

"Critter Crunch" Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Saturday features fish feeding in the large aquarium. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Laser Shot: Meets at 3 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Activity dependent on availability of the room. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

The Arc for the River Valley Bowling: Meets at 3 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for non-members per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Cedarville Art Show: Runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Willow Creek Events Hall in Cedarville. Admission is free and will include art exhibits, music and refreshments. For information call (479) 929-5588 or email redheadbet97@hotmail.com.



Sunday

"Critter Crunch" Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Archery Lessons: Begins at 2:30 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Equipment provided. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Hot Springs Freethinkers: Meets at 3 p.m. at Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, 200 Whittington Ave., Hot Springs.

John G. Lake Ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690 for location.

