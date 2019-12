Monday

Color Me Happy: Enjoy a relaxing, fun time coloring complex pictures. All supplies furnished. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Alma Public Library. Adults and seniors.

Craft Stick Snowmen: Make and decorate a snowman and keep what you make. Involves paint and glue. Toddlers and children. 4 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Yoga: Create strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body. Adults and seniors. 10 a.m. at Cedarville Public Library.

Friends of the Mountainburg Public Library: Dedicated to serving the library and its patrons. Check us out and learn about what we do. 3:30 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Book Talk: Talk about the book we've been reading this month and have snacks. Adults and seniors. 5 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Beginning Guitar Lessons: Learn the basics of playing the guitar. Guitars are available for use and a volunteer will be teaching the basics. Kids ages 10+ and adults. 3:30 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Teen Time: Play games, craft and learn about others. Teens and tweens 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U Street in Fort Smith.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Windsor Branch, 4701 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-0405.

Laptime Story Time: Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith. Ages newborn to 24 months.

Adult Figure Drawing Class: Meets at 1-3 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Cost is $10. Reservations are required. Go to www.crystalbridges.org for information.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.

Friends of the Library: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 NW, Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.

Citizens Climate Lobby of Fort Smith: Meets at 6 pm. at First Christian Church DoC, 3501 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Meets at 6 p.m. at 4500 Kelley Highway in Fort Smith. Call (479) 434-6285 or email twilson@recoveryhhi.org.

Step In Time Dance Class: Advanced Waltz lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Waltz lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072 or visit Step In Time Dance Class Facebook page.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at 23 N. 20th Street, Van Buren. Call Todd Willey at (479) 857-6069. Ladies Auxiliary meets at same time and place. Call Renee Mansfield at (479) 208-2702.

Fort Smith Area Amateur Radio Club QRP Pizza Bash: Begins at 6:30 p.m. at Cavanaugh Pizza, 3111 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Call Mike Cole at (918) 427-1431.

Fort Smith Civil War Round Table: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Davis Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Larry Puckett at (479) 769-4738.



St. Anne's Society Bingo Fundraiser: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 22 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Proceeds help those in need.

Gold Wing Road Riders Association Region H Arkansas District Chapter F: Meets at 7 p.m. at Western Sizzlin', 5720 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Louis or Pam Wofford at (479) 883-6146.

The Calendar runs Monday through Friday in the Times Record; weekend events are included in Friday’s calendar. Items must be submitted five working days before publication to Daily Calendar, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submissions to jlovett@swtimes.com.