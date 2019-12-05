Local on 'Project Runway' tonight

Fort Smith native Brittany Allen will be one of 16 fashion designers competing on Season 18 of Bravo TV's "Project Runway," which premieres at 8:30 p.m. today. The 30-year-old Southside High School graduate was selected as a contestant and calls the moment she received the call "surreal" and a career highlight.

Feast of Carols concert

Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will perform the 18th Feast of Carols concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Russellville.

Admission to the performance will be free and open to the public.

Christopher Harris, assistant professor of music, serves as director of choirs at Arkansas Tech.

"The program is an hour long," said Harris. "The first half is always seasonal music about winter and the historic story of Christ. That's been a big source of inspiration for composers, so often times there is music that has been written and can really only be performed during this time of year. The second half is completely what we have come to expect from Christmas. You'll get some carols and some special treats with some instrumentalists and some jazzy things happening. You'll hear songs you are familiar with and can almost sing along with."

A meal will be served at the church following the concert. Meal tickets are $20 for adults and available by sending e-mail to choir.office@atu.edu.