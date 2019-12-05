Things are about to get playfully busy inside the Clayton House, promised one individual.

Located at 514 S. Sixth St. to preserve and share the history of Judge Parker-era federal prosecutor William H.H. Clayton, and his family, the historic home and museum will host the seventh annual Gaslight Gala from 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.

There will also be a Christmas Open House from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 15, and the Teddy Bear Tea from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 21.

The Gaslight Gala will be a fundraiser that will raise money and awareness for the Clayton House, said Mila, Masur, executive director for the Clayton House.

"This will be exciting," she said. "Those attending can dress festive and comfortable."

The Gaslight Gala will feature a meal that will be in the buffet style, as well as live musical performances from Rain Kings, carriage rides throughout the Belle Grove Historic District, a portrait artist and more.

"There will be great food from Chef Paul from 21 West End and Bella Bacio, and there will be two signature cocktails," Masur said. "The cocktails will be Judge Clayton's spiced rum, Christmas Cheer, and Mrs. Clayton's Candy Cane Cocktail.

"And a unique activity will be the carriage rides through the Belle Grove Historic District," she added.

Live and silent auctions also will make the Gaslight Gala a must-attend event, Masur said. Auction items will include a wine-touring trip in Sonoma; an Alaskan cruise; a Taste of Tuscany tour in Manciano, Italy; and a Costa Rican vacation for eight, she said.

"We will also have some original artwork from local artists Jimmy Leach and Lorrie Bridges," Masur said.

Tickets for the Gaslight Gala are $60 per person and $500 for a table for six and can be purchased by calling (479) 783-3000, at the Clayton House and at the Gaslight Gala Facebook page. Tickets also can be purchased at EventBrite.com. Sponsorships are available for the event, which is hosted by the Fort Smith Heritage Foundation.

"This exciting holiday event kicks off the season in style," Masur said. "Our Gaslight Gala is a way to step back in time and feel the history of the home while supporting the preservation of the Clayton House."

"The Clayton House is an important part of Fort Smith history," she added. "And not just because of Clayton's role in the court and his contributions to the city, but also the story of Julia Yadon and the group of citizens who rallied together to save the house and create the Belle Grove Historic District. This year, 2019, is the 50th anniversary of Julia stopping the wrecking ball and saving the house."

The Clayton House's Christmas Open House will be "a free, fun" event for all ages, with Christmas music playing and more, Masur said. The Clayton House's Victorian-era Santa will be on hand to pose for photographs with attendees, and a Christmas craft, cookies and hot chocolate will be available to help keep the spirit festive, she said.

Fans of the holidays and teddy bears can attend the Teddy Bear Tea, which calls for participants to bring their favorite bears. Christmas carols with members of the Community School of the Arts will be experienced, as will the "Story Time with Mrs. Clayton" event, gingerbread-cooking decorating and tea, Masur said.

"In addition, we ask that each child bring a new, medium-sized bear to donate to DHS's Bear Adoption program for children being adopted out of foster care," she said.

Children attending the Teddy Bear Tea must be accompanied by an adult. Cost for this event is $15 and a new teddy bear to be donated; cost for adults is $5 if they are having the tea.

Those seeking more information can email ClaytonHouse@ClaytonHouse.org or visit the Clayton House Facebook page and ClaytonHouse.org.