Presuming someone guilty in the court of public opinion was a serious, dangerous game back in 1996, and it's still that way today.

Oscar-winning director Clint Eastwood is familiar with how charging and convicting an individual based solely on perception, instead of using concrete evidence and facts inside a courtroom, can fracture an individual and those nearby, as evidenced by Eastwood's latest film, "Richard Jewell." The R-rated movie stars Paul Walter Hauser as the real-life, semi-awkward security card Richard Jewell, who discovered the bomb in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Olympics.

Hauser is a perfect choice to play Jewell. His Southern accent never dips to parody territory, and his slight transformation from being almost a push-over with friends and strangers to a more confident man willing to stand up for himself is rewarding to witness. The moments when Hauser reveals vulnerability — it does happen a lot — are movie-theater gold. He loves his mother, Bobbi (Kathy Bates). Richard is an only child and lives with his single mother. It seems like they only have each other in a world that grows colder and much crazier by the minute.

Sam Rockwell, who like Hollywood great Gary Oldman, is an actor who truly can disappear into a character and make a viewer forget that it's Rockwell on the screen. Rockwell shines and pretty much steals most of the film's thunder as Jewell's bold attorney and genuine friend, Watson Bryant. Rockwell's Bryant isn't afraid to call the FBI's bluff, lecturing FBI agent Tom Shaw (Jon Hamm) on what law enforcement legally can and can't do with Jewell.

Olivia Wilde mostly is excellent at portraying Kathy Scruggs, a seemingly heartless journalist who peruses darkened, seedy bars to hunt for store tips. Kathy is intelligent, no doubt, but her personality is vulgar with a capital "V" — she drops F bombs in her mock prayers, constantly sneers at her female co-workers and trades quick, meaningless sex to obtain top-secret information. She practically throws herself at Shaw to get a scoop and then all but leads the lynch mob that claims Richard Jewell is an evil terrorist worthy of the electric chair. For much of the movie, the concept of honest, responsible journalism completely escapes Kathy's care and, possibly, her understanding.

"Richard Jewell" isn't without its flaws. When Kathy sees that her first story that names Richard Jewell as a suspect in the bombing, her eyes widen, her back hunches slightly and she belts out a maniacal laugh that is as ugly as it is inappropriate. It may be noted, however, in the movie the overrated journalist has a co-worker rewrite virtually every one of her paragraphs before claiming top-billed credit. Kathy unwittingly becomes a temporary court jester for her cheering newsroom colleagues. The scene is a little boxy, a little corny, but thankfully it's only one of a few metaphorical blemishes in the otherwise-strong "Richard Jewell."

The beginning of the film starts a little slow, especially the slightly cliched moments when Jewell is verbally tormented by drunk college jerks, bombarding him with rent-a-cop jokes and insults about his weight. But once Eastwood's cameras show Richard discovering a suspicious backpack in the crowded park, "Richard Jewell" turns into a thrilling, sometimes-exhausting (in a good way) kind of cinematic ride that reminds viewers that presumption, fear and mob mentality should never be substitutes for cold, hard facts.

Final grade: A-