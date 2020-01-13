He once was in the running to play Marvel's "Doctor Strange," but instead he wound up portraying Batman's greatest villain and, as a result, captured a Golden Globe.

The buzz from Joaquin Phoenix's recent Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama — he portrays the skinny, dangerous, sometimes-dancing title character in director Todd Phillips' gritty, R-rated "Joker" — is still being heard and felt, and it's easy to see and hear why. One screening of the newly released "Joker" DVD and Bluray will reveal the amazing effort by Phoenix as DC Comics' most famous supervillain.

Running at 122 minutes, "Joker" serves as an origin story of sorts for Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime. Known as Arthur Fleck, Phoenix's character is a clown for hire, taking jobs that call for him visiting children in hospitals and holding store signs on busy street corners.

Fleck's dingy surroundings — careless co-workers, overhead fluorescent lights that frequently go dark, a needy mother (Frances Conroy) and subway passengers who would rather inflict injuries upon Fleck than simply ignore him — seemingly fuel Fleck’s deteriorating mental state. Fleck longs to be loved, or at least liked, but most of those Fleck sees around him are faceless, cold-hearted strangers.

Feeling invisible, Fleck tries to push on through life, hoping to become a standup comedian and catch the attention and respect of his idol, a famous talk-show host (Robert De Niro). When three rich-looking hoods jump Fleck, it’s the first time Fleck lashes out against an attacker. At first, he’s terrified of his drastic, law-breaking reaction. Minutes later, however, Fleck's panting disappears, his back straightens and he seems to enjoy his new-found confidence.

One of the most gripping moments in "Joker" happens when Fleck visits the property of a wealthy, influential family. Fleck’s interaction with one of the family members, which takes place through the gaps of a massive, wrought-iron gate, is absolutely chilling.

When released in theaters back in October, some individuals almost immediately complained of the violent nature of "Joker," although the tense drama contains less gore than what was found during the last 25 minutes of Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." There’s blood in "Joker," as well as a few F-bombs, but Phillips never lets the violence and profanity run rampant.

A shot late in the film is highly reminiscent of the concluding moments of 1972's "Conquest of the Planet of the Apes." Like Caesar the ape in "Conquest ... ," Phoenix's Joker is seen standing tall above a chanting, near-rabid mob. Cars have been smashed and flames dance throughout portions of the crowded streets.

Thankfully, Phillips opted to soften the ending of "Joker" for audiences. A rough cut of the film reportedly had Phoenix using broken shards of glass to cut his cheeks to create a bloody, permanent grimace. Instead, the final film actually has Phoenix standing motionless before feeling the inside of his mouth with fingers. After pulling his blood-stained fingers out of his mouth, he uses the blood to mark a faux smile over his makeup-covered face.

Only a couple flaws hamper the otherwise-strong "Joker." Oddly, Phillips opted to incorporate the weak, plodding, overused Gary Glitter song, "Rock and Roll Part 2," into the movie soundtrack during the first moments when Arthur goes full-blown Joker. Having Fleetwood Mac's percussion-heavy "Tusk" or Humble Pie's wonderfully rambunctious "30 Days in the Hole" blast as Phoenix dances and struts down an empty, outdoor staircase would have been a better, much-more exciting choice.

But oh boy, does Phoenix look fantastic — and most definitely worthy of an Oscar nomination — in the final minutes of "Joker" as a brightly colored three-piece suit drapes itself across his lanky, limber frame. Fleck's long, messy hair is slicked back and colored green. His previous limp and insecure glances have totally vanished, giving way to a mastermind criminal who struts like a banty rooster, ready to be dangerous — and ready to fight Batman one day.

Final grade: B+