Methodist Village Senior Living provided three students of Future School Fort Smith with sponsorships to become Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs).

Jayla Alston, Te’Leon Desire and Taziya Sanders have completed the course going from Candy Stripers to CNAs. These students will complete their education at Future School Fort Smith and become employed with MVSL after graduation. MVSL launched its Candy Striper program in November 2018 and has received an outpouring of applications from junior high to high schoolers, age 14 and up from throughout the River Valley.

More than 50 Candy Stripers have come through the doors at MVSL to volunteer their time along with MVSL staff as they serve seniors. Most of the teen volunteers are interested in healthcare as a career, and some find new interests during the program as they discover the various career fields within our facility.

Future School Fort Smith has been working with MVSL from the early beginning to place their students in the program as their internship. These Candy Stripers volunteers are on the MVSL campus every Wednesday as their school day. Many also volunteer at other times during the week.

Call (479) 755-6304 or email Csmith@MethodistVillage.com for information.