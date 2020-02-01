Arnold Schwarzenegger's acting doesn't command the same form of respect as other Hollywood heavy hitters, but for a "Terminator" film, it's not exactly necessary.

When one watches "Terminator: Dark Fate," which is the sixth film in the popular franchise and is now available in DVD, Bluray and 4K formats, it's quickly realized that Schwarzenegger's presence is a towering, much-needed ingredient. The 72-year-old Austria native looks and sounds extremely comfortable reprising his role as the T-800 cyborg whose violent past is tied to the iconic heroine Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). Schwarzenegger refuses to be overshadowed by the muscular acting efforts of Hamilton and their co-stars, Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Gabriel Luna.

Co-written and co-produced by James Cameron, "Terminator: Dark Fate" follows a young factory worker named Dani Ramos (Reyes), who comes face to face with a newly modified liquid Terminator known as the Rev-9 model (Luna). The Rev-9 is sent from the future to kill Dani, who also comes into contact with a hybrid cyborg human (Davis); the hybrid cyborg has been sent to protect Dani, whose fate is a key component to the future.

Some of the action sequences in "Terminator: Dark Fate" are downright spectacular, with most of these fast-paced scenes avoiding gratuitous gore. One key moment involves Schwarzenegger and a red-colored glow.

The chemistry between the cast members remains good throughout, helping provide an increased sense of purpose and suspense for the viewer. Hamilton’s effort is strong, but it’s Reyes and Davis who almost steal the entire show. Reyes portrays scared human Dani Ramos, while Davis handles the role of Grace, an individual who possesses intelligence and great strength.

As is the case with many sci-fi and action-based movies, humor does wiggle its way into the onscreen proceedings. Hamilton, holding a high-powered weapon and looking as if she could take on anyone or any thing, utters her character's first three words in the film, and the sentence is laugh-out-loud fun.

"Terminator: Dark Fate" won't make you forget the tense, wonderfully odd atmosphere of the original "Terminator" film from 1984, nor does it exceed the enthralling, ground-breaking accomplishments that comprise 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," but that's all right. "Dark Fate" easily is the third best entry, showing Connor, T-800 and their newfound colleagues giving it their all to make Earth a safer place for themselves and, more importantly, for everyone else.

Final grade: B