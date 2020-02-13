Community School of the Arts will present "Valentine's Day Cabaret: Love Songs of Broadway" at Central Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 2901 Rogers Ave., in Fort Smith beginning 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10.

Teachers from CSA, including Caroline and Ryan Gonzales, Dr. Kathleen Lavengood, George and Sheila Mann, Melissa Ree and Shannon Stoddard, will perform a revue of love songs from Broadway musicals. Attendees can expect to hear songs from major names like Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more. Those who enjoy musicals such as Phantom of the Opera, The Last Five Years, Shrek the Musical, Company, Carousel and Rent will surely have a wonderful evening.