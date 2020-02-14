Eric Wells just can't stop thinking about the humor and the "magical, wonderful moments" found within "The Glitter Girls."

Wells, who is directing the Fort Smith Little Theatre's new production of writer Mark Dunn's popular comedy/drama, is betting that multiple audience members soon will agree with his opinion. "The Glitter Girls" will be staged at 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Wednesday, Thursday and Feb. 21-22, and again at 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 401 N. Sixth St.

"The show is about two hours altogether, with a 15-minute intermission, and I'm sure people will have moments where they laugh and giggle," Wells said. "With our rehearsals, I've been the one who has been laughing the most.

"When it comes to the moments of humor in the production where these hilarious moments happen, the actors will have to wait a minute so people will be able to laugh," he added. "My and my stage manager, we've been cackling, and when you have an audience of close to 200 people, the actors will have to wait — they'll have the fun challenge of staying in character without laughing."

Expected to last about two hours and set to include a 15-minute intermission, "The Glitter Girls" will give Little Theatre patrons an up-close look at an active group of women and a few gentlemen, Wells said.

"With this social group, the leader is worth millions of dollars, and she's on her quote-unquote deathbed," he said. "She hopes to give her money to one of the glitter girls who will either split the money evenly among all of them, or keep it for herself."

In a way, "The Glitter Girls" is similar to one still-popular TV show, according to Wells.

"It's kind of like the reality TV show, 'Survivor,' where they get voted off, one by one," he said with a chuckle. "Despite their faults and the back-stabbings and all, they characters are true friends.

"Their friendship remains strong and true," Wells added. "There's a lot of laughter and tears that go along the way."

The cast of "The Glitter Girls" includes Jamie Lambdin-Bolin, Angela Covey, Rikkee Workman-Black, Aaron Ray, Hunter Seegers, Tina Dale, Micki Voelkel, Carole Rogers, Brandon Bolin and Meredith Rice. Wells describes these individuals as "a dream team" at the Little Theatre; Rice, who plays Corinne, said she agreed that the cast is a strong unit in the spotlights.

"I was anxious to audition for this show because I could tell from the script that while the characters all seemed rather dysfunctional, they are such close friends that they look at each other as family," Rice said.

Wells admitted that he has faced a couple minor challenges during the planning stages for "The Glitter Girls," adding that he embraced those temporary obstacles with a smile.

"The first challenge is finding the right cast and crew," he said. "I know from directing past auditions and shows, the show would call for a cast of up to 10 people, and we'd have close to 40 people auditioning. Twenty or 30 of those would be good, but finding that right group that can have that instant chemistry."

Cast members gelled almost immediately for "The Glitter Girls," Wells said.

"It's exciting to see people who are willing to make choices and do roles they've never done before," he said. "It's nice to see the actors branch out into something new."

For Wells, the second pre-show challenge has been "putting it all together" on the Little Theatre's stage.

"We're so limited with our space at the Little Theatre, and it's like, 'Can we make this happen?'" he said before laughing. "But by golly, we can still do it at the Little Theatre. It might not be as big as Broadway, but for our versions, we make it all happen."

Tickets for "The Glitter Girls" are $12 each and can be purchased by calling (479) 783-2966, ext. 2, and at FSLT.org. Those seeking more information can visit the FSLT - Fort Smith Little Theatre Facebook page.