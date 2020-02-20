The sixth annual Frozen Knuckles Run will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Barling City Park at H Street and Arkansas 59 in Barling.

The all-weather event will raise money for the Steel Horse Rally charity and will include a motorcycle ride, a lunch for those who pre-register and more. Cost is $15 per rider and $20 for a rider plus a passenger. Lunch will only be available to the first 150 riders and passengers who pre-register at FrozenKnuckles.MyEvent.com. Registration also can be done at the 2020 Frozen Knuckles Run Facebook page and beginning at 10 a.m. at the event. Food trucks and event merchandise also will be available.

Email FrozenKnucklesRun@gmail.com or info@TheSteelHorseRally or visit The Frozen Knuckles Facebook page for information.