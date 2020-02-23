Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Breanna and Michael Hatley of Alma, a girl, Feb. 9.

Emily and Timothy Miller of Mountainburg, a boy, Feb. 11.

Brandy and David Jeffrey of Mansfield, a girl, Feb. 11.

Kaylin Demuth of Fort Smith, a girl, Feb. 11.

Lisa Stevens and Daniel Rittman-Stevens of Fort Smith, a girl, Feb. 11.

Stephanie and Matthew Ostrin of Magazine, a boy, Feb. 12.

Cassandra Clay of Charleston, a boy, Feb. 12.

Jessica and Joshua Cox of Fort Smith, a girl, Feb. 12.

Sarah and Zachary Edwards of Fort Smith, a girl, Feb. 13.

Jessica and Andrew Sharp of Fort Smith, a girl, Feb. 13.

Anita and Kenneth Lowe of Paris, a boy, Feb. 13.

Amanda and Patrick Delcour of Paris, a girl, Feb. 13.

Elizabeth Bynum of Gans, a boy, Feb. 13.

Kelsi and Dominic Blue of Greenwood, a boy, Feb. 14.

Quintezha Diggs of Fort Smith, a boy, Feb. 14.

Bryton and Aaron Wellnitz of Greenwood, a boy, Feb. 14.

Winter and Dillon Jones of Mulberry, a girl, Feb. 14.

Laurin and Daniel Cash of Fort Smith, a boy, Feb. 14.

Sarah Peary of Fort Smith, a boy, Feb. 14.

Shoshanna and Jason Shockey of Sallisaw, a boy, Feb. 14.

Miranda Griffith of Alma, a boy, Feb. 15.

Christina and Jacob Brock of Winslow, a girl, Feb. 15.

Ashlyn Harvey and Bobby Phillips of Pocola, a girl, Feb. 16.

Whitney Harrison and Shawn Collins of Fort Smith, a boy, Feb. 16.

Alicia Guillory of Fort Smith, a boy, Feb. 17.

Kinsey Akers and Kempton Reynolds of Poteau, a boy, Feb. 17.

Amy and Benjamin Livingston of Alma, a boy, Feb. 17.

Megan Flurry and Chase Milligan of Wagoner, a girl, Feb. 17.

Autumn Turner and Carlos Hernandez-Abarca of Fort Smith, a boy, Feb. 17.

Brittany and Jason Howard of Greenwood, a boy, Feb. 17.



Marriages



The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Roger Bates, 80, and Mary Lou Medlock, 72, both of Barling.

Oscar Recinos, 46, and Leila Ramos, 56, both of Van Buren.

Lewis Lynch, 43, and Tammy Edmonds, 47, both of Parks.

Oscar Pettigrew, 45, and Amy McCleary, 43, both of Horatio.

Terrill King, 24, and Lauren Martin, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Jared Wagner, 28, and Keleigh Holleman, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Summers, 55, of Bokoshe and Shauna Zuck, 30, of Hackett.

Kevin Shepherd Jr., 34, and Kristina Taylor, 34, both of Fort Smith.

Eduardo Vargas, 52, of Greenwood and Mary Teeter, 41, of Fort Smith.

Jason Young, 21, and Liliann Mcclain, 20, both of McAlester, Okla.

Marcus Mosley, 36, and Kristan Roland, 40, both of Fort Smith.

Carlos Antonio, 37, and Magdalena Lopez, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Allen Duh, 34, and Chloe Flores, 29, both of Fort Smith.

Tommy Moss, 23, and Melina Cantu, 23, both of Mansfield.

Darin Royal, 53, and Ruth Holmes, 51, both of Fort Smith.

Richard Chambers, 31, and Anna Addington, 25, both of Fort Smith.

Phaylath Volavong, 28, and Erica Phrasounonh, 29, both of Fort Smith.

William Ligon, 53, and Sarah Brackney, 33, both of Fort Smith.

Bobby Ogden, 46, and Suzanne Whitson, 44, both of Huntington.

Juan Anguiano, 26, and Litzy Cardoso, 18, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Williams, 43, and Traci Jones, 42, both of Roland.



The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Jesus Ortiz, 37, and Senica Edwards, 33, both of Fort Smith.

Anthony Shankle, 48, and Dana Linton, 48, both of Van Buren.

Steven Hine, 42, and Brandi Tejada, 42, both of Van Buren.

Jesus Alvarez, 37, and Elizabeth Harris, 29, both of Alma.

Louis Sasser, 42, and Marcie Cook, 39, both of Van Buren.

James-Michael Stuckey, 29, and Karah Small, 29, both of Van Buren.

Zachery Goodlin, 20, of Rudy and Anastasia Harp, 19, of Van Buren.

Paul Raible, 70, and Marian Alaback, 70, both of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Shawn Shelton, 34, and Lacey Pickler, 32, both of Alma.