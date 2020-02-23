Ronnie Milsap will play at 8 p.m. April 4 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at FortSmith.TempleLive.com.

Visit RonnieMilsap.com for information.

Boys II Men will play at 8 p.m. April 16 at Paradise Cove inside River Spirit Casino, 8330 Riverside Pkwy. in Tulsa. Tickets are $55 and $65 and can be purchased by calling (918) 995-8235 and at Tickets.RiverSpiritTulsa.com. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit Boyziimen.com for information.

Paul Thorn will play at 8:30 p.m. June 19 at the Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. Tickets are $25 and $30 and can be purchased at Stubs.net.

Visit the Paul Thorn Live at the Majestic Facebook page for information.

Sam Hunt, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus will play part of their Southside Summer Tour at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Tickets range from $41 to $179.50 and can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 and at AmpTickets.com.

Visit SamHunt.com, KipMoore.net and TravisDenning.com for information.

Incubus, 311 and Badflower will play at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Tickets range from $35 to $198 and can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 and at AmpTickets.com.

Visit IncubusHq.com and 311.com for information.

My Chemical Romance will play at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. in Dallas. Tickets start at $173 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at Ticketmaster.com.

Visit MyChemicalRomance.com for information.

Def Leppard and ZZ Top will play part of their 20/20 Vision Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Way in North Little Rock, and at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver St. in Tulsa. Tickets for both shows range from $39.50 to $399.50 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at SimmonsBankArena.com and at BOKCenter.com.

Visit DefLeppard.com and ZZTop.com for information.