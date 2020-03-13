More than 650 dancers, instructors, parents, musicians, recruiters and vendors are will converge in downtown Fort Smith this month for the 2020 Regional Dance America Southwest Festival.

Members of the Western Arkansas Ballet will host regional event March 26-28 at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St. The all-ages event will feature individuals from 19 dance companies from across Arkansas and other states and will serve as a memorable time for participant and spectator alike, said Melissa Schoenfeld, executive artistic director for the Western Arkansas Ballet.

"This is the second time we are hosting this festival here in Fort Smith, and it's a big deal for us and the community," she said. "The first time we hosted this was in 2013 — I remember it so well — and so we are thrilled to be hosting Regional Dance America Southwest Festival here in Fort Smith again."

The event will include various dance classes and events during the day at the convention center and the nearby DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, Schoenfeld said. Classes will showcase several different dance genres, she said.

"We have wonderful faculty who will be participating in this year's Regional America Southwest Festival," Schoenfeld said. "We have one from L.A. and four from New York, plus we'll have live pianists for the ballet classes and live drummers for the modern performances."

Evening performances will be seen in the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, with Emerging Choreography Night slated to take place at 7 p.m. March 26.

"The Emerging Choreography event is fun because it showcases dancers who are young to the craft," Schoenfeld said. "We have people who select dancers throughout the day and decide which dancer will perform which piece of choreography and dance. It's always interesting."

The Showcase Night has been tapped to begin at 7 p.m. March 27, while the Gala Night is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. March 28.

"People will see more seasoned dancers during the Showcase Night, and the Gala Night is something that everyone wants to be a part of each time," Schoenfeld said. "For the Gala Night, it is something that features what really is the best of the best."

The diversity in skill levels and technical ability is always a high point for dancers and other individuals at the festival, she said. The festival is a place where dancers can learn, grow and network with each other, Schoenfeld said.

"The Southwest Region stretches from New Mexico to Louisiana, and from Arkansas and Oklahoma down into south Texas," she said. "It's a pretty big area, so it's always good to see what other dancers and companies are doing and experiencing."

Dance students who will participate will benefit in more ways than one, Schoenfeld said.

"The students get to see what all is going on outside of their own communities, and that's always exciting," she said.

"And I just love the performance aspect of this," Schoenfeld added. "The festival is a great and unique opportunity for the dance companies and the community."

Like the dancers, recruiters from universities and dance companies also will experience benefits from the festival, she said.

"This festival is a great place for recruiters to visit, so they can see what the students are doing," Schoenfeld said. "And the students can learn more about and get scholarships, so they can have the opportunity to go train more intensely at another place."

Tickets for the event are $40 and can be purchased by calling (479) 785-0152 and at Waballet.org. Tickets also will be available at the Box Office each night. Those seeking more information can visit the Regional Dance America/Southwest Facebook page.