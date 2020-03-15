Ronnie Milsap will play at 8 p.m. April 4 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. Tickets range from $35 to $75 and can be purchased at FortSmith.TempleLive.com.

Visit RonnieMilsap.com for information.

Charley Crockett will play at 7 p.m. April 30 at the Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. Tickets are $15 and $20 and can be purchased at Stubs.net. Those attending must be 18 or older.

Visit CharleyCrockett.com for information.

Dennis DeYoung will play part of his Grand Illusion Anniversary Tour at 8:30 p.m. May 22 at the Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino & Hotel, 3200 N. Ameristar Drive in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets purchased for the original, postponed Feb. 28 date will be honored. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased by calling (816) 414-7000 and at AmeriStarKansasCity.com. Those attending must be 18 or older or accompanied by an adult.

Visit DennisDeYoung.com for information.

Bob Dylan & His Band, Nathaniel Ratelff and the Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown will play at 7 p.m. June 27 at Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Way in North Little Rock. Tickets range from $49.50 to $89.50 and can be purchased at SimmonsBankArena.com.

Visit BobDylan.com, NathanielRateliff.com and HotClubOfCowtown.com for information.

Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce will play at 7 p.m. July 23 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Tickets

Visit WeAreOldDominion.com, DustinLynchMusic.com and CarlyPearce.com.

My Chemical Romance will play at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. in Dallas. Ticket prices will be announced at AmericanAirlinesCenter.com.

Visit MyChemicalRomance.com for information.

Chris Stapleton and The Marcus King Band will play part of their All-American Road Show Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver St. in Tulsa. Tickets range from $49.75 to $99.75 and can be purchased at BOKCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Visit ChrisStapleton.com and MarcusKingBand.com for information.