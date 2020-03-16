Monday

AARP Chapter 5099: Members meet at 1 p.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Ave., Fort Smith.

Adult Figure Drawing Class: Meets 1-3 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Cost is $10. Reservations are required. Go to www.crystalbridges.org for information.

Color Me Happy: Enjoy a relaxing, fun time coloring complex pictures. All supplies furnished. Adults and seniors. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Meets at 7 a.m. at 4901 Midland Boulevard in Fort Smith for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs.Big breakfast including pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy for a $5 donation.

Fort Smith Area Amateur Radio Club: Meets at 7 p.m. at HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital — Conference Room, 1401 S. J St., Fort Smith. Call Mike Cole at (918) 427-1431.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U Street in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Public Library Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Windsor Branch, 4701 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-0405.

Laptime Story Time: Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith. Ages newborn to 24 months.

Lego Club: Meets at 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-0229.

Leprechaun Hunt: Use clues to find the hidden leprechaun in the library. Toddlers and children. 4 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Pilot Club: Meets at 5 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 605 N. 47th St., Fort Smith. Call Sally Smith at (479) 452-7912.

St. Anne's Society Bingo Fundraiser: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 22 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Proceeds help those in need.

Step In Time Dance Class: Advanced Waltz lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Waltz lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072 or visit the Step In Time Dance Class page on Facebook.

Van Buren Public Library Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.

Yoga: Create strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body. Adults and seniors. 10 a.m. at Cedarville Public Library.



