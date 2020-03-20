In support of Gov.Asa Hutchinson’s closure of Arkansas schools and the CDC’s recommendation of avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people to combat the spread of COVID-19, all libraries of the Scott-Sebastian Regional Library System will be closed to the public until at leas April 4. The library will continue to monitor the situation as new information and guidance becomes available.

Updates about the library can also be found at scottsebastianregionallibrary.com, or on the library's Facebook page.

Book drop boxes are open to return items. Items will be cleaned and sanitized before being reshelved.

Patrons can access digital resources (ebooks and eaudiobooks) at Lib2go.overdrive.com, or at scottsebastianregionallibrary.com.

WiFi is available outside the Greenwood and Lavaca library branches.

Patrons also may call each library branch during normal operating hours with requests, and the staff members will provide curbside delivery of materials.

The library is located at 18 N. Adair St., in Greenwood. The phone number is 479-996-2856. The fax number is 479-996-2236.