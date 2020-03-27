As Fort Smith area families are staying home from school, work, and practicing social distancing, Batteries + Bulbs would like to offer readers tips for maintaining battery life.

•Charge your battery to 80% and don’t let it drop to zero. If you let the battery discharge completely and leave it uncharged for a long period of time it will eventually become incapable of holding a charge at all.

Spencer Sutherland, owner of Batteries + Bulbs in Fort Smith, says since lithium as new battery technology, avoiding the extremes of 100% and 0% is important to extend the life of the battery.

"Charging your battery to 100% becomes a problem when you leave your battery on your charger all day, or plug your battery into a charger after every use, or leave it plugged in in your car all the time," Sutherland wrote in an email. "Even worse is letting your battery drain to zero. Ideally, when you receive an alert that you have 20% left in your battery, you really want to plug that phone in as fast as possible. Lithium batteries are very durable but users can cause damage by regularly draining them all the way."

• Take your battery off the charger as soon as it hits 100%. Once it’s down to about 30%, plug the device in and charge it back up. It’s best for batteries to be cycled, so charging them, using them and repeating the smartest use for maintaining battery health.

• When charging your device make sure to use the correct adapter. Batteries have different power outputs and using the improper output will result in a slower charge.

• Update your apps. Most often apps get updated to use less battery power and turn your device on a power-saving mode.

• Don’t let the device overheat. Not only will most devices not let you fully charge when they are overheated but they will also power down if they reach an unsafe temperature.