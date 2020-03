Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Katherine and Fanklin Perdomo of Fort Smith, a boy, March 17.

Kimberly and Khristian Brown of Cameron, a boy, March 17.

Maecy and Jared Kirkland of Stigler, a boy, March 17.

Emily Buckner of Stigler, a boy, March 17.

Leah and Justin Garton of Fort Smith, a boy, March 18.

Jessica and James Storey of Fort Smith, a girl, March 18.

Amanda and Scott Bohlman of Mena, a boy, March 18.

Marilu and Rodolfo Laguna of Fort Smith, a girl, March 18.

Tara and Jed Bolyard of Booneville, a girl, March 18.

Madison and Cody Sanderson of Heavener, a girl, March 18.

Sarah and Clark Luginbuhl of Barling, a boy, March 18.

Mairi Lackey and Clay Dill of Stigler, a girl, March 18.

Elle Brazzeal of Fort Smith, a boy, March 18.

Zoey Walters of Van Buren, a girl, March 18.

Megan Carr and Jaquille Parker of Fort Smith, a girl, March 19.

Ashlynn Dillard and Alexander Young of Paris, a girl, March 19.

Evelyn Resendiz Cardona and Regino Diaz Rios of Heavener, a girl, March 19.

Caroline Burgess and Collmar Lightfoot of Van Buren, a girl, March 19.

Reanna and Michael Jones of Fort Smith, a girl, March 19.

Haley and Jacob Taylor of Hartford, a girl, March 19.

Julie and Jerrett Goforth of Heavener, a boy, March 20.

Molly and Thaddaeus Nipp of Rudy, a boy, March 20.

Elizabeth and Joshua Clark of Booneville, a boy, March 20.

Jessica and Daniel Albert of Fort Smith, a boy, March 20.

Emily and Levi Moore of Charleston, a boy, March 21.

Katie and Kevin Ulmer of Magazine, a boy, March 21.

Courtney and Larry Jones Jr. of Muldrow, a girl, March 21.

Lara and Ryan Millican of Greenwood, a girl, March 22.

Raeven Drake and Cedric Marable of Fort Smith, a girl, March 22.

Amber and Landon Harwell of Roland, a girl, March 22.

Hannah and David Cohorn of Van Buren, a girl, March 23.

Jy’ia Brown of Pocola, a girl, March 23.

Keri and Kyle McCabe of Van Buren, a girl, March 23.

Monica and Russell Baggett of Van Buren, a girl, March 23.

Terri and Kyle McAllister of Fort Smith, a girl, March 23.

Marriages



The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Lee Levy, 37, and Jessica Dubois, 35, both of Fort Smith.

Kenneth Aary, 47, and Krista Faries, 40, both of Spiro.

Novian Handoyo, 34, and Rinrin Herliantini, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Arnold Simon Jr., 40, and Amy Simon, 47, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Willis Plett, 40, and Jessica Hall, 36, both of Fort Smith.

Mamoon Elghalaieni, 26, and Joshua Green, 19, both of Fort Smith.

Rylan Russell, 27, and Krysten Fagan, 23, both of Barling.

Robert Terrell, 27, and Summer Storment, 37, both of Keota.

Jimmy Wheat, 42, and Misty Trammell, 36, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Gerard Le Doux, 33, and Samantha Farmer, 31, both of Greenwood.

John Mason, 38, and Amy Byrd, 32, both of Fort Smith.

James Canterbury, 47, and Regina Cagle, 47, both of Tulsa.

Sterling Parker III, 56, and Tomica Boyce, 43, both of Fort Smith.

Zachary Davis, 33, and Claudia Giron, 46, both of Greenwood.

Shon Dempsey, 27, and Andrea Wolfe, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Jeremiah Hodges, 31, and Alicia Daniels, 27, both of Warner, Okla.

Matthew Sympson, 38, and Eddie Wheeler Jr., 34, both of Warr Acres, Okla.

Charles Johnson, 59, and LaTresa Carter, 47, both of Fort Smith.

Stephen Wilson, 41, of Greenwood and Katherine Catlett, 37, of Palmetto, Fla.

Randall Johnson, 26, and Deanna Marta, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Paul Andrews Jr., 34, and Jan Thompson, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Weston Hood, 29, and Samantha Schmitt, 29, both of Greenwood.

Darin Morgan, 50, and Alan Webb, 31, both of Greenwood.

Brendan Ferguson, 22, of Red Oak, Okla., and Dakota Richardson, 24, of Clarksville.

James McFerran-Cain, 22, and Cayla Owens, 26, both of Greenwood.

Matthew Williams, 21, of Fort Smith and Bethany Gish, 20, of Arkoma.

Kevin Wallace, 34, and Meredith Smith, 37, both of Cedarville.

Taron Burkhalter, 49, and Vonetta Burkhalter, 46, both of Oklahoma City.

Jason Stewart, 38, and Samantha Anderson, 29, both of Spiro.

Terry Schneider, 30, and Allyssa Alvarado, 25, both of Fort Smith.