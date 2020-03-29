Crawford County
17/31 Property Rehab LLC, Rocky Lee Shankle, 2230 Parkridge Drive, Van Buren.
Aby's Janitorial Services LLC, Soila Mabel Aguilar De Lopez, 3930 AR-282, Van Buren.
Black Beary Hollow Inc., Thomas S. Soule, 1228 N. Main St., Mulberry.
Dotco Properties I LLC, Michael Copher, 1809 River Overlook Loop, Van Buren.
Dotco Properties II LLC, Michael Copher, 1809 River Overlook Loop, Van Buren.
Dotco Properties III LLC, Michael Copher, 1809 River Overlook Loop, Van Buren.
Dotco Properties IV LLC, Michael Copher, 1809 River Overlook Loop, Van Buren.
Ljmc Family LLC, M. Sean Brister, 724 Fayetteville Ave., Alma.
MD Express LLC, Misty Taylor, 1610 Valley View St., Van Buren.
Mid-America Strawberry Growers Inc., M. Sean Brister, 724 Fayetteville Ave., Alma.
Sanders Transport LLC, Michael Sanders, 4500 Baugh Road, Alma.
Threads For The Unseen LLC, Lauren Eileen Wisegarver, 1400 Alma North St., Alma.
USA Breakdown LLC, Eli Mackenzie Williams, 4807 Oliver Springs Road, Rudy.
Franklin County
Heart Specialized Freight LLC, Ronda Marie Thompson, 4616 Heritage Road, Ozark.
Precision Transport LLC, David Morris, 3302 N. 18th St., Ozark.
Logan County
The M.A.D. Repairman LLC, Mark Draper, 1596 Goff Road, Booneville.
Polk County
5W Welding & Fabrication LLC, Valeri Denise Woods, 309 Polk Road 141, Cove.
NOW Technical Group LLC, Ryan Solomon Thomas, 506 U.S. 71 S., Mena.
Southern Oil Junkies LLC, Aubrey Kleinman, 192 Star Mountain Lane, Mena.
Sebastian County
AIG Grand Ave. Inc., Asif Jumma, 5900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith.
AIG Greenwood 1 Inc., Asif Jumma, 421 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith.
AIG Liquor Inc., Asif Jumma, 421 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith.
C.K. Restoration LLC, Jason Kelley, 3500 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith.
D.B. Gaston Law Firm PLLC, Dustin Bradley Gaston, 1723 W. Center St., Greenwood.
I-40 Livestock Auction Of Ozark LLC, Tammy Edwards, 306 W. Center St., Greenwood.
Kelley Reconstruction LLC, Jason Kelley, 3500 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith.
Print House LLC, Philip Elangwe, 2420 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.
R. Liner Geological Services LLC, Robert Terry Liner, 1305 Weeks Lane, Fort Smith.
River Valley Film Society Inc., Brandon Goldsmith, 8224 Cypress Ave., Fort Smith.