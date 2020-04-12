Windgate: An unsuspecting still life

The halls of the Windgate Art & Design Building hold many esteemed works of art, from the small, intimate "Still Life with Wig" by Katherine Kehoe to Sammy Peter's large and highly textural abstraction, "Melancholy; Thoughtful, Constraint." For the students and staff of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Art Department, the works are a common sight. What often goes untold is the story behind the label: What impact did the artist have and how did these artworks end up here?

Grouped together with small paintings, prints and collages is a painting of an isolated pear within a golden frame. The fruit's yellow-green body pops every so subtly from the muted ochre background. Handwritten, on the top of the painting, reads "Kulicke '64." The signature is of the influential artist and inventor of the modern frame, Robert Moore Kulicke. Like many of Kulicke's paintings, this work is intimate — painted in a small scale — and depicts one or two isolated subjects.

As an artist, Kulicke studied art in high school and advertising design at Philadelphia College of Art. While in Paris, he studied painting under Fernand Léger, as well as apprenticing himself to several framers. Upon returning to New York in 1951, he opened Kulicke Frames. While Kulicke was a successful framer, he considered painting his life's work. However, Léger emphasized large scale and bold compositions in the 40s and this had discouraged him from painting for a while. It wasn't until 1957, after he framed a collection of works by still life artist Giorgio Morandi, did Kulicke gain the confidence again to paint modest subjects.

This artwork in particular has an interesting backstory. "Dr. James and Meredith Long donated the Robert Kulicke, they also donated the Wolf Kahn pastel and the Ernest Cialone." Begins Don Lee, former gallery director and UAFS emeritus at the Windgate Art & Design Gallery, "… Meredith took drawing and painting classes during the 70s and shared a studio with a group of ladies who were fairly committed and produced some very good studio paintings; still life and figure/working from the model. We, the art department, partnered with the theatre department (David Young) to visit New York during spring break. David would schedule Broadway plays for evenings and I would take folks to museums and galleries during the day. Meredith most likely bought the Kulicke on one of these trips."

Robert Kulicke died in 2007 at the age of 83. However, he lives on through his artwork and framing practice. His sectional frames and superbly crafted reproduction frames can be found at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. "Pear," by Robert Kulicke, not only is masterfully composed and rendered, but it also retains it's original frame, which the artist constructed himself.

