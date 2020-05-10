Scott Smith

Sunday

May 10, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Baylee is a good dog who loves people and enjoys the company of other dogs and children. Baylee is fun, active, house-trained and enjoys both naps and walks. Bailey has a good temperament and is ready to be a part of a new family.


To learn more about animals available for adoption, visit www.ahimsarescuefoundation.org or email SavingPaws@aol.com. Adoption fees range from $150-$250.


When you "Opt to Adopt" your adoption package includes:


• Pet that has been temperament tested.


• Neuter/spay service.


• General wellness exam.


• Vaccinations: rabies, DHPP, bordetella.


• Blood testing for heartworms, ehrlichiosis, lyme and A Phagocytophilum disease.


• De-worming.


• an ID collar and leash.


• Microchip and lifetime registration with AVID microchip company.


Call (479) 651-1319 to reach Ahimsa Rescue Foundation's low-cost spay/neuter clinic.


Ahimsa Rescue Foundation is located in Muldrow, OK.