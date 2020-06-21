Wedding Anniversary

Danny and Lana (Nixon) McGrew will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday. The couple was married on June 26, 1970, in Fort Smith.

Danny and Lana attended Northside Senior High School and Westark Junior College. Danny is retired from GNB Industrial Battery and Lana was employed at Burton Child Care Center.

They have two children, Ross McGrew and Gina Core and husband Jesse; and two grandchildren, Mia Core and Jagger Thompson, all residing in Springdale.

The McGrews enjoy family gatherings and love sharing their lives together.