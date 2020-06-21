Date Night Doins’

We love pork with a kiss of citrus. It adds so much flavor and blends nicely with most styles of cooking. These are super easy to do for tailgating or camping meals because you can bag them up the day before or even freeze them and they are ready to go.

We cut our own 2-inch loin chops and make a marinade with a splash of tequila, orange juice and pure raspberry extract. The boneless pork loin chops came out with a nice color, tender and delicious. With a kiss of smoke and seasoned with our Date Night Butt Rub.

Patti and I have set one night a week just for us. It’s our date night. We usually put something special on our Green Mountain Wood Pellet Grill but sometimes we cook inside. We always eat outside on our patio where it is very comfortable with a rainforest theme: Wood pellet patio heater, little lights, candles, lanterns and surround sound. We enjoy a little wine or strawberry margaritas using frozen strawberries for ice, good food, music and sometimes a dance or two.

Tequila sunrise pork chops

Prep Time: 5 minutes, plus marinating for at least 4 hours

Cook Time: 8 min. per side with a quarter turn @ 4 min. @ 400* (205c)

Grill: Green Mountain wood pellet grill

Pellets: Green Mountain’s Texas Blend BBQ pellets

Ingredients:

• 4 boneless loin pork chops, about 2" thick

• Date Night Butt Rub

Marinade:

• 1 cup tequila or chicken stock

• 2 cups orange juice

• 1 tablespoon pure raspberry extract

Glaze:

• 1½ cups orange marmalade (Patti likes the kind where oranges are the first ingredient)

• ¾ cup raspberry preserves

• 2 teaspoons Date Night Doins Butt Rub

In a large storage bag combine the marinade ingredients, add the pork chops. Marinate for at least 4 hours, overnight is better.

Preheat the grill to 400 F. Mix glaze ingredients in a small saucepan and simmer on low for 5 minutes.

Season your chops with Date Night Butt Rub and place them directly onto the hot grill grates for 8 minutes per side with a quarter-turn at 4 minutes. Spoon or brush the glaze on and flip them and glaze this side.

Note: Cooking times may vary a bit by the thickness of the chops. We like to buy a whole pork loin and cut our own chops around 2-inches thick. You get a nice thick chop at about a dollar less per pound.

When the meat reaches an internal temperature around 140°, pull it off, cover it and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. USDA safe is 145°. Keep in mind that the meat will continue cooking for another 5 to 10 degrees after you pull it off the grill. I use a Maverick Pro-Temp Instant Read Thermometer for checking meat temps.

I get a lot of questions about the kind of pellets you can use with a recipe. Keep in mind that a recipe is just an outline. Some you need to follow closely like when you’re making bread, but most you can do anything you dream of — our favorite way to cook. Feel free to mix and match the pellets until you find a combination you really like. Also, you are only smoking at temperatures less than 250°, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke so it does not matter what kind of pellet you are using.

To see more recipes and order Date Night Doins Butt Rub, visit Date Night Doins website at www.datenightdoins.com.