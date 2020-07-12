We can imagine cowboys, or "New York City" cowboys, sitting around the campfire enjoying this meaty, cheesy queso on chips or whenever you like a really good dip/sauce on. We used some of our favorite smoked cheese in this, but you can use your favorites. We arranged all the ingredients in an aluminum pan. You can mix them altogether in any oven safe pan or large cast iron Dutch oven before you put them on the Green Mountain tailgater.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes at 350°F or until the cheese sauce is melted and bubbly

Grill: Green Mountain Wood Pellet Grill, Davy Crockett Tailgater

Pellets: Green Mountain’s Texas Blend BBQ Pellets

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ lbs. extra lean ground beef 90/10

• 1 medium sweet onion, chopped

• 1 7oz. can chopped green chilies, drained

• 1 lg. can Rotel diced tomatoes with chilies, drained

• 2 cups sliced jalapenos with seeds

• 2 cups yellow cheese cubed (we like Velveeta)

• 2 cups queso Blanco cheese, cubed (we like Velveeta)

• 2 cups smoked pepper jack cheese, cubed

• 1 cup sweet peppers, chopped

• ½ cup smoked minced garlic

• Taco seasoning, to taste

In a large cast iron Dutch oven cook hamburger with the taco seasoning, garlic and onion until beef is no longer pink.

Preheat the tailgater to 350°F. Place your cooked meat into an oven safe pan, we used an aluminum pan for easy clean up.

Blend in remaining ingredients and you are ready for the grill. Set your pan directly into the Tailgater. Just let it sit in the smoke until the cheese melts (about 15 minutes) and stir it, mixing well. Give it another 10 minutes or so to let everything blend and get happy.

Because I used an aluminum pan, I used a large pizza peel to remove it from the grill. Be careful an aluminum pan would fold as you try to pick it up and might spill hot molten cheese everywhere.

Note: I get a lot of questions about what kind of pellets to use. A recipe is just an outline; feel free to mix and match pellets until the right combination is found. Smoking should be done at temps of less than 250°F, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke. The important thing to keep in mind is time and temperature. Our recipes can be cooked on any grill, some of them can even be cooked in the oven or slow cooker, but then the flavors from the grill are lost. Don’t be afraid to make changes — take it and run with it.

