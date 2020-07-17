Rebecca Leigh Herrig of Fort Smith graduated from Emporia State University in May 2020. She earned a Master of Science degree in Clinical Counseling with a concentration in clinical mental health counseling.

Gunnar Thompson of Poteau was named to Emporia State University’s spring 2020 honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list. To qualify for the honor roll, students must earn at least a 3.80 GPA and averaged at least 12 graded hours.

Community School of the Arts in Fort Smith is working hard to ensure that all students have access to the arts during this crazy time in the world. In fact, not only does CSA want to make sure the arts are available, they are concerned about the social, emotional and mental health of young people.

CSA is excited to announce that Ms. Rachel Burgos has joined their team. She is a national board certified music therapist whose expertise is in dealing with the social, emotional and cognitive issues in children and adolescents. Rachel will be working with students one-on-one, in group settings, and is available for professional development sessions to educators, businesses and other organizations who need assistance in dealing with these types of issues.

For more information, contact CSA at (479) 434-2020, or email info@csafortsmith.org, or visit CSAFortSmith.org.

Quality and adaptability are focal points of the Arkansas Tech University pandemic recovery plan for academics in development for fall 2020.

The plan is being created by members of the ATU faculty and will be put into motion with involvement from personnel in the ATU Office of Information Systems, the ATU Office of the Registrar and ATU’s Roy and Christine Sturgis Academic Advising Center.

A fundamental goal of the ATU pandemic recovery plan is to provide as many opportunities for face-to-face instruction as possible within the evolving circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We continue to optimistically plan for a return to campus for instruction this fall," said Dr. Barbara Johnson, ATU vice president for academic affairs. "Our faculty have applied a considerable amount of time and energy to identify the steps we must take as a university in order to make that possible. Quality remains our overarching priority. The strategies and tactics we are developing and will implement relative to our delivery methods will protect the quality of our instruction while providing us with the flexibility necessary to fulfill our civic responsibility and limit the spread of COVID-19."

The ATU pandemic recovery plan for academics is being developed by its back to school transition committee, which is chaired by Dr. Richard Schoephoerster, and its academic contingency planning group, which is chaired by Dr. Jeff Aulgur.

Schoephoerster is dean of the ATU Graduate College and provides oversight for the university's research initiatives, while Aulgur serves as interim associate vice president for academic affairs, interim dean of the ATU College of eTech and head of the ATU Department of Professional Studies.

Visit atu.edu/pandemicrecovery for more information about ATU's overall pandemic mitigation and recovery efforts.