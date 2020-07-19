Amazingly, we have already charged through half our year. Who among us could have possibly imagined the radical changes that have unfolded in these last few months?

Today we have much to digest and wrestle with as we attempt to process all that is occurring. In the space of that struggle there is a very important role that artists have always risen to bear. We rely on the artists among us to document our world in images, words and movements in a way that we will not easily forget. Data will continue to be compiled, reports run and debates broadcast, but our artists are equally crucial as they are generating the interpretations of the heart and spirit of this moment in time. We need these artists to help us find the humanity that can often seem hidden in the daily struggle. We need our artists to help us retain the lessons that we have learned with lasting images and performances that burn into our memories. We need our artists and our artists need support.

As part of our mission to support and empower our local artists the Center for Art and Education in Van Buren will be hosting the 41st Annual Adult Art Competition in September. This show is an amazing opportunity for a wide array of talented artists to exhibit together and compete for the cash awards that total $1,700 as well as additional honors of private exhibitions and potential sales of artwork. You will not want to miss the chance to engage with the art community at such a pivotal time. L. Eric Smith, an esteemed painter, photographer and printmaker of northwest Arkansas, will judge the work for the awards ceremony. The Adult Art Competition Guidelines can be found online at art-ed.org or by calling (479) 474-7767. Artwork will be accepted Aug. 27-28, with an opening reception and awards ceremony on Sept. 13 from 1-4 p.m.

We are so excited to see and share what the local art community has been creating!

This column is produced by the River Valley Arts Coalition, whose mission is to inform citizens and visitors of the available fine art exhibition and education opportunities in Fort Smith and surrounding region. We also want to tell the stories of the people who make the local art scene such a vibrant and important part of our community. To send comments or for more information on the River Valley Arts Coalition contact lmeluso@fsram.org.