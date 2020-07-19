Dub and Claudine (Fisher) Shankle of Mulberry celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday. They were married July 17, 1970, at Mount Zion Regular Baptist Church by the late Elder Gerald Fisher, the father of the bride.

Mrs. Shankle is a retired teacher. She taught 23 years for the Mulberry-Pleasant View School District. Mr. Shankle retired after 25 years from the Corps of Engineers Lock and Dam Operation.

They have two children, Rusty Shankle and wife Stephanie of Kendall, Wis., and Mindy Tate and husband Stephen of Alma. They have been blessed with five grandchildren.

The couple celebrated with a drop-in reception at the historic Kirksey Hospital in Mulberry, hosted by their children and grandchildren.