July 19, 1883 — A brief notice appears in a local newspaper that George Tilles expects to have the first telephone exchange in working order by Aug. 1.

July 19, 1892 — One of the "best ballgames of the season" was played between baseball teams the Fort Smith Maroons and the Van Buren Browns. The Maroons won 3-2.

July 19, 1953 — Fort Smith's first television station, KFSA channel 22, goes on the air at 4:22 p.m. Later, it changed its call letters and channel frequency to KFSM channel 5.

July 19, 2018 — Little Rock-based Baptist Health announces it will acquire Sparks Health System operations in Fort Smith, Van Buren and clinics in the area.

July 21, 2009 — Betty Kistler, co-founder of the Gregory Kistler Treatment Center for Children, dies after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was 85.

July 22, 1918 — Victor Ellig becomes the first Fort Smith soldier killed in World War I, when he is shot through the heart by a German sniper while advancing on an enemy position.

July 23, 1979 — Western Arkansas Ballet is founded as the Fort Smith Civic Ballet.

July 23, 1997 — City Administrator Strib Boynton announces his resignation, effective Dec. 31.

July 25, 2002 — A years-long dispute over boundaries of excess Fort Chaffee land ends when the Fort Chaffee Public Trust and the cities of Fort Smith and Barling authorize an agreement dividing the nearly 4,000 acres conveyed to the trust for public use.