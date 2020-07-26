Buffalo Bundt pan chicken is a one-pot meal done on your grill using a Bundt pan. Just sit your whole chicken on the center of the pan. Then, add your veggies to the bottom of the pan. We poured an easy two-ingredient Buffalo honey sauce over the chicken and gave it a "kiss of smoke" with our wedgie.

Great for game day and tailgating, the recipe can be put together ahead of time and set on the grill for about 2 hours when you’re ready.

Buffalo Bundt pan chicken

Prep time: 10 minutes

Grill: Gas Grill

Pellets: Green Mountain Grills Gourmet BBQ Pellet

• 1 6lb. whole chicken

• Briggs True Citrus Pepper, to taste

• 21 large russet potatoes, cut into chunks and parboiled

• 1 large sweet onion, quartered

• Smoked garlic, to taste

• 1 cup Frank’s Wing Sauce

• 1 cup honey

• Cooking spray (we used Duck Fat)

What you need for smokin’ on your gasser:

First, you need a grill that burners go front to back. You need to be able to control the burners by shutting off some of the burners while at the same time be able to control the temperature on other burners. I always light the left burner and turn the rest off. But it doesn’t matter if you use the left or right burner. You need at least three burners, with four being even better.

You will also need an oven thermometer so you can see the temperature of the meat on the grill grate. The hood thermometer won’t help, you don’t care what the temperature is up there, but you need to know what it is where the meat is. I use a Maverick XR50 using two probes, one for the meat and one for the grill level. I also use a handheld Maverick ProTemp Instant Read Thermometer for checking meat temps.

Then you need a smoke box and the Wedgie is a great one. The cool thing about using the Wedgie is that BBQ Pellets Online sells 1, 3 or 10-pound bags of pellets so you don’t have to buy a big bag that will last a year and makes it easy to mix and match pellets for the smoke flavor you want. They have over 21 different flavors of pellets.

Cooking directions:

Spray the Bundt pan with your cooking spray and cover the center cone with foil. Season your vegetables on bottom of pan and place the chicken on center post of the Bundt pan. Sprinkle generously with seasoning. In a small sauce pot, simmer hot sauce and honey until the honey is melted.

Preheat your grill to the lowest heat you can. On mine that’s about 400°F. Light your Wedgie.

Place your Buffalo Bundt pan chicken directly onto the cool side of the grill. Sauce every half hour or so. We roasted our chicken for about two hours, your time may vary a bit due to the size of your chicken and your grill temperature. So, use the time as a guideline and your internal temperature for doneness. We went to about 175°F with our internal temperature for a nice, juicy bird.

When the chicken reaches an internal temperature around 175°F, pull it off the grill, cover it and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. USDA safe is 165°F. Keep in mind that the meat will continue cooking for another 5 to 10 degrees after you pull it off the grill.

Note: I get a lot of questions about what kind of pellets to use. A recipe is just an outline; feel free to mix and match pellets until the right combination is found. Smoking should be done at temps of less than 250°F, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke. The important thing to keep in mind is time and temperature. Our recipes can be cooked on any grill, some of them can even be cooked in the oven or slow cooker, but then the flavors from the grill are lost. Don’t be afraid to make changes — take it and run with it.

To see more recipes and order Date Night Doins Butt Rub, visit Date Night Doins website at DateNightDoins.com.