July 26, 1895 — While being held at the jail, Cherokee Bill shoots guard Larry Keating twice with a revolver that had been smuggled to him as Keating was locking the cells on the lower level of the jail. Four other guards heard the shots, entered the jail and began firing to drive Bill and another prisoner back to their cells. Keating died from his injuries.

July 26, 1953 — The First Baptist Church of Fort Smith starts a weekly telecast.

July 27, 1864 — Confederate forces attack Union troops in the Battle of Massard Prairie.

July 27, 1892 — The Fort Smith Public Library formally opens in the Belle Grove school building. There were 1,100 books on the shelves.

July 27, 1930 — KFPW makes the first commercial radio broadcast from Fort Smith using studios on the top floor of the Goldman Hotel downtown.

July 28, 1971 — KHBS television station, owned by George Hernreich, begins operation in Fort Smith.

July 29, 1892 — The Fort Smith Library Association is organized, with 135 members buying shares at $5 each.

July 29, 1914 — A farm wagon hitched to a team of mules collided with an automobile driven by W.L. Russ. The accident occurred at North 11th and D streets.

July 30, 1970 — The Fort Smith Heritage Foundation is organized as a nonprofit organization to save historic landmarks from demolition.

July 31, 1905 — A cow belonging to butcher Charley Hatfield stepped on a live wire in front of Central Methodist church and was instantly killed.

July 31-Aug. 1, 1915 — At midnight, Fort Smith goes dry and closes all its saloons and liquor stores.

July 31, 1938 — Allen Grant "A.G." Rogers, the first recorded black police officer in Fort Smith, dies at age 71. Rogers also had been a member of the New York police force and was a boxer.

July 31, 1946 — The large Army training base, Camp Chaffee, closes after five years of service during World War II. As many as 20,000 soldiers at one time had trained at the base.

Aug. 1, 1994 — Polly Crews retires after 20 years as director of the Fort Smith Art Center.