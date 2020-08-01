Loy and Nadyne Aikman will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary with family on August 6th. The couple met while students at The University of Arkansas, and were married in Flippin, AR, on August 6, 1960.

They moved to Pine Bluff in 1963, and have been active members of St. Luke United Methodist Church since that time.

Mrs. Aikman is the former Nadyne Wood of Flippin, and is a retired schoolteacher. She worked for 37 years as an educator, with most of her career in the White Hall School District where she taught fifth grade social studies. Mrs. Aikman had a special passion for teaching Arkansas history, and was recognized as Arkansas Teacher of the Year in 1991.

Loy Aikman is a native of Bluffton, AR, and retired after 35 years of service as an industrial engineer at the Pine Bluff Arsenal.

Their children are Russ Aikman (Dallas, TX), Ran Aikman (Katy, TX), Rob Aikman (White Hall, AR), and Ric Aikman (Albemarle, NC). They have six grandchildren.