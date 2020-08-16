Walter and Ilene Heydenreich Webb will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple was married on Aug. 19, 1955, at Valley View Church of Christ in Excelsior. They are lifelong residents of Greenwood.

They have a daughter, Deborah Orick and husband Jerry of Greenwood; a son, Fred Webb and wife Janiece of Dayton; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Walter retired from Whirlpool and Ilene retired from Baldor Electric.

The family will celebrate the blessed couple with a luncheon.