Mitch and Nancy Llewelyn and Dr. Taylor and Mary Prewitt celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14.

The Llewelyns were married in Loveland, Colo., and the Prewitts were married in Little Rock on the same date in 1960. The couples became acquainted after establishing careers in Fort Smith and eventually living in the same Eastwood neighborhood. They celebrated many anniversaries together after discovering their wedding dates were identical.