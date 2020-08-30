Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Misti and Nathan Nunley of Van Buren, twin girls, Aug. 17.

Diana Martinez of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 17.

Tabatha and Anthony McDonald of Huntington, a boy, Aug. 17.

Kayamphone Chanthavong of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 17.

Sandra Popoca and Mauricio Santoyo of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 17.

Andrea and Chase Peck of Muldrow, a boy, Aug. 17.

Ashley and Kyle Wilson of Lavaca, twin girls, Aug. 17.

Kandi and Matthew Drummond of Ozark, a boy, Aug. 17.

Brooklyn Gist of Spiro, a boy, Aug. 17.

Tabriss Jones of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 18.

Whitney and Codey Bowling of Van Buren, a girl, Aug. 18.

Elizabeth and Blakley Pirtle of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 18.

Janette and Travis Martin of Bonanza, a boy, Aug. 18.

Brittany and Christopher Brazil of Van Buren, a boy, Aug. 18.

Sonya and Dustin Houston of Sallisaw, a boy, Aug. 18.

Kelsey and Cody Sonnier of Sallisaw, a boy, Aug. 18.

Kasey Morrison and Dylan Long of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 18.

Melissa Kelly of Lehigh Acres Florida, a boy, Aug. 18.

Cacey Faries and Jaron Minor of Stigler, a girl, Aug. 19.

Lindsey and Devon Hardin of Booneville, a girl, Aug. 19.

Rebecca and Christopher Hawkins of Coal Hill, a boy, Aug. 19.

Kandace and Samuel Young of Poteau, a girl, Aug. 19.

Brittany Ensey and Robert Ray of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 19.

Andrea and Joey Williams of Muldrow, a boy, Aug. 19.

Logan and James Baker of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 20.

Jamie and James Boyster of Fort Smith, a boy, Aug. 20.

Emily Tejada of Van Buren, a girl, Aug. 20.

Chandler and Adam Lucas of Barling, a girl, Aug. 20.

Chelsea and Matthew Archer of Greenwood, a boy, Aug. 20.

Brooke Gray and Matthew York of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 20.

Serenity and Shawn Price of Mulberry, a girl, Aug. 20.

Barbara and John Baggett of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 20.

Zoe Martin and David Thames of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 21.

Tanna Brown and Dakota Duncan of Sallisaw, a boy, Aug. 21.

Kala Hill of Charleston, a girl, Aug. 21.

Maddison and James Cox of Poteau, a girl, Aug. 21.

Faith and Dillion Cunningham of Greenwood, a girl, Aug. 21.

Emily and Clinton Summers of Paris, a boy, Aug. 22.

Kenzey and Joe Green Jr. of Paris, a girl, Aug. 23.

Carolina Chavez Gonzalez and Santiago Ramirez Jr. of Fort Smith, a girl, Aug. 24.

Kyrie and Sean Bartlett of Van Buren, a girl, Aug. 24.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Ernest Farquharson, 69, of Fort Smith and Cynthia Beckett, 68, of North Little Rock.

William Beshears, 41, and Veronica Gilmore, 39, both of Calumet, Okla.

Carolis Standridge, 62, of Aztec, N.M., and Barbara Guerra, 59, of Fort Smith.

Michael Budovec, 37, and Ashley Moffett, 37, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.

Kenny Randle Jr., 28, and Philicea Mack, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Brian Henson, 34, and Whitney Kidd, 30, both of Poteau.

Teddy Clemons, 55, and Kimberley Smith, 46, both of Van Buren.

Don McGahey, 61, and Tammy Barnett, 46, both of Eufaula, Okla.

James Holdman II, 25, of Spiro and Alley Skelton, 21, of Panama.

Daniel Sherrouse, 24, and Ashley Trout, 22, both of Fort Smith.

Lance Jett, 50, and Rebekah Casher, 46, both of Fort Smith.

Hayden Danielian, 24, and Emilee Childress, 24, both of Greenwood.

Steven Skoklo, 45, of Pocahontas, Ill., and Kami Cale, 36, of Van Buren.

Robert Schleve III, 30, and Katy Bollinger, 45, both of Checotah, Okla.

Michael Plaster, 34, of Lavaca and Marla Palmer, 25, of Charleston.

Robert Freeman, 49, and Kristin Smith, 38, both of Shawnee, Okla.

Frank Helms Jr., 47, and Kimberly Konkle, 41, both of Fort Smith.

Alan De La Rosa, 28, and Nancy Orellana, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Logan Ives, 18, and Shiann Morales, 19, both of Roland.

Jesse Cotner, 25, of Mansfield and Dara Hunt, 25, of Booneville.

Eric Lewis, 29, and Jessica Hutchings, 31, both of Van Buren.

Israel Aponte Jr., 52, and Heidi Frericks, 38, both of Purcell, Okla.

Corey Galyen, 35, and Amber Richardson, 38, both of Fort Smith.

William Sims, 72, of Mount Ida and Pamela Brooks, 66, of Fort Smith.

Zachary Seamon, 20, and Megan Calhoun, 21, both of Hitchita, Okla.

John Cole, 43, and Elisabeth Ready, 39, both of Fort Smith.

Joshua Ledford, 30, and Jayden Winget, 21, both of Gore.

Johovani Rodriguez, 32, and Brenda Avalos, 33, both of Fort Smith.

Lynn Gardenhire, 46, and Channa Gardenhire, 43, both of Ozark.

Hunter Brazell, 25, and Danielle Pittman, 25, both of Greenwood.