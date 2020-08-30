Aug. 31, 1900 — During a storm, lightning strikes the higher steeple of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, tearing off some slate covering.

Sept. 1, 1863 — Union forces under Gen. James Blunt take control of Fort Smith during the Civil War, and keep control for the rest of the war. Fort Smith becomes a haven for white war refugees and former slaves, many of whom joined the Union army.

Sept. 1, 1896 — The Federal Court for the Western District of Arkansas loses its jurisdiction over Indian Territory, rendering the gallows excess property.

Sept. 1, 1954 — The Very Rev. Thomas F. Walshe becomes pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Sept. 1, 1961 — Declared by Mayor Robert Brooksher to be Grizzly Booster Day, Grizzly boosters stage season ticket sales and a membership drive. Annual Grizzly red and white scrimmage is played and players are introduced on local television before the game. The white team wins and 100 new members are signed up.

Sept. 2, 1912 — Firefighters fight a fire for 14 hours at Fort Smith High School, now Darby Junior High.

Sept. 2, 1931 — Fort Smith police Capt. William A. Bourland, 51, and patrol officer Ralph Howard, 53, are shot during a shootout with three robbery suspects. Bourland dies at the scene, and Howard dies two days later.

Sept. 3, 1891 — Dr. John Hanson Thomas Main, the first civilian physician to settle in the city, dies at age 77. Main served several times as president of the Fort Smith Medical Society and was a member of the first city council.

Sept. 3, 1928 — Colonial Hospital opens on "the cooperative plan." Families subscribed for $2 a month; benefits included medical and surgical attention and room and board.

Sept. 3, 1974 — The Belle Grove neighborhood was established as a historic district by local ordinance.

Sept. 3, 2005 — The first wave of evacuees from New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina arrives at Fort Chaffee.

Sept. 4, 1899 — A kindergarten school for girls and boys opens at St. Anne’s Academy. Tuition is $1 per month.

Sept. 4, 1970 — The Clayton House at 514 N. Sixth St. is named to the National Register of Historic Places. U.S. District Judge William H.H. Clayton moved his family into the home in 1882.

Sept. 5, 1922 — The Blue Bird School, "one of the most completely equipped and modernly constructed private schools in the entire southwest," according to the Southwest American, opens its doors at 208 Lecta Ave. The school serves pupils age 4-7.