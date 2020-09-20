• While they don't have to be sparkling clean, it's important that the glass containers you put in your recycling bin are reasonably clean. This often means using running water and scouring the last bits of food out of a jar. Here's a win-win: Use the remaining space in your dishwasher to get them clean. Since a dishwasher is the most energy- and water-efficient way to wash your dishes, adding a few dirty glass jars is a smart way to save resources. When they're clean, just toss them in your recycling bin.

• Did you know that male frogs spend the winter months in the muddy part of the pond underwater and breathe through their skin? But organic debris like dead plants and leaves can decay under ice and release gases that can kill the frogs. To help, take the time to remove excess debris from ponds and place that organic matter in a compost bin or on solid land to naturally decompose. And do one more thing: Float a tennis ball on the water. This will prevent ice from totally sealing over the pond this winter.

• Did you know that when the temperatures get cooler outside, butterflies will seek out warmth and often end up inside our homes? While the daytime temperatures indoors may be ideal, when the central heating turns on at night, it can become problematic for butterflies. They'll fly around the house to seek out cooler conditions and end up expending all of their energy to total exhaustion. If you do find a butterfly, don't kill it: Instead, use an empty shoebox to capture it and take it outdoors to shelter, such as a storage shed, or even your garage.

• When carving real pumpkins, one of the insider tricks to prevent the cut edges from deteriorating quickly is to smear them with petroleum jelly. This technique works because the jelly creates a barrier between the cut pumpkin and air, which can speed up the decomposition process. But petroleum jelly is not edible, and it's not biodegradable. Leaving pumpkins outdoors can invite critters to nibble at them, and that can lead to animals accidentally ingesting petroleum jelly. Instead of carving, opt for intact pumpkins, which will last longer and remain edible far after the Halloween holiday.

• Do you know who one of the biggest sellers of names and addresses is, that results in your mailbox being flooded with junk mail? It's your credit card company. If you're tired of the 5 million tons of junk mail that is sent to Americans every year (typically ending up in landfills), you can help significantly decrease that amount by simply contacting your credit card company. Ask them to opt you out of any third-party mailing lists. And while you're at it, sign up at OptOutPreScreen.com to exclude yourself from receiving new credit card offers in the mail for five years.

• No matter what the prices are per gallon of gas, all of us can agree it's a smart idea to try to be as fuel-efficient as possible. Whether it's driving closer to the speed limit or keeping extra weight out of the car, small efforts add up to real savings. Here are two more easy ideas. If you live in a dry, dusty environment, change your air filters on a regular basis. A dirty filter can make your car work harder, which decreases fuel efficiency. And be sure you know what type of motor oil your car needs. The wrong oil can lead to decreased efficiency as well.

• Most of us have a "single-stream" recycling program, where items like glass bottles, tin and aluminum cans, cardboard boxes and paperboard are all commingled together and sorted at the recycling facility after collection. One way to make sure your recyclables are actually recycled is to prevent recyclable paper products from getting wet. In order to be recycled, paper products must remain as dry as possible. So if the forecast is calling for rain on the day of pickup, remove those paper items and just send out the rest. When the weather is clear, throw them back in.

Danny Seo is an environmental lifestyle expert. His creative ideas have made him America’s leading authority on modern, eco-friendly living.