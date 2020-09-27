Sept. 27, 1903 — Wickliffe Gray, managing editor of the Fort Smith News Record, engages in a fight with state Adjutant General Charles Jacobson on the state Capitol lawn in Little Rock, after Jacobson disagreed with an editorial Gray wrote. Said Gray: "I thought it was time to call the bluff which he and his governor (Gov. Jeff Davis) have too frequently indulged in indiscriminately saying scurrilous things of newspaper men."

Sept. 27, 1936 — Fort Smith patrol officer Thomas I. Hairston, 62, suffers a fatal heart attack shortly after he shot a suspect and ran two blocks to call for an ambulance.

Sept. 28, 1936 — Fort Smith radio station, KNHE, becomes the strongest police transmitter in the state and one of the strongest in the southwest with 100 watts of power.

Sept. 29, 1911 — The New Theater at North 10th Street and Garrison Avenue has its grand opening. The opening play is Charles Klein’s "The Third Degree," and 800 people attend.

Sept. 29, 2005 — The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith purchases the historic Drennen-Scott home in Van Buren to renovate and use as a museum and a classroom laboratory.

Sept. 30, 1884 — The Chautauqua Circle holds its first meeting of the season at the home of Col. William M. Cravens. The New Era newspaper calls the Circle "a delightful literary club" that meets weekly.

Sept. 30 1997 — Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority is formed when BRAC officially decommissions 7,000 acres of Fort Chaffee to redevelop and turn back over to the public tax rolls.

Oct. 1, 1901 — Rural mail delivery begins in Fort Smith. Three wagons are used to deliver mail outside the city limits.

Oct. 1, 1920 — Dr. St. Cloud Cooper establishes Cooper Clinic; its first location is the sixth floor of the First National Bank building on Garrison Avenue.

Oct. 1, 1995 — The 188th Fighter Group is redesignated the 188th Fighter Wing.

Oct. 1, 1997 — Fort Smith-based ABF Freight launches U-Pack, a nationwide residential moving service.

Oct. 2, 1920 — De Jarnette Motor Co., distributorship of Dodge Bros., opens at the corner of Rogers and Towson avenues. About 1,500 people attend the opening.

Oct. 2, 1930 — The city commission passes an ordinance changing the names of 218 city streets, effective immediately. The Times Record runs a list of these changes on the front page.

Oct. 3, 1896 — The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Fort Smith Bears 10-0 in a football game held in Fayetteville.

Oct. 3, 1899 — Belle Point Hospital holds its first commencement for nursing school graduates. Four women graduate at Belle Point’s Turner Hall.

Oct. 3, 1976 — A dedication ceremony is held for the new Breedlove Building on the campus of Westark Community College. Sen. Dale Bumpers speaks at the dedication.